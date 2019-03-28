Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

01-02-07-15-20-21-25-36-38-40-42-46-50-51-52-63-64-68-74-80

(one, two, seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-four, eighty)