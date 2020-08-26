Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-04-05-06-08-11-17-27-35-38-39-42-44-53-58-63-64-69-73-80

(three, four, five, six, eight, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty)