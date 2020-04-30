Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-03-05-06-14-21-22-26-28-31-32-36-49-62-63-65-66-67-69-70-72-80

(one, three, five, six, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, eighty)