Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-06-11-12-15-17-30-32-34-36-41-42-43-57-58-61-63-64-67-69-72-78

(four, six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-eight)