Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-08-09-18-22-24-25-27-30-33-39-44-52-54-64-66-69-71-73-75-76-78

(four, eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)