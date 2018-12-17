Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-08-23-24-26-29-30-33-39-40-42-43-44-52-58-59-73-74-76-78

(four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-eight)