Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-09-12-22-29-32-35-36-39-40-44-46-47-48-49-51-63-66-68-71-72-75

(three, nine, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five)