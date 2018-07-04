Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

06-10-14-17-23-25-34-40-42-46-48-52-58-59-60-61-63-64-66-71-73-76

(six, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six)