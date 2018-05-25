Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

07-08-13-19-22-23-30-33-35-37-39-42-46-48-53-54-58-60-64-65-66-70

(seven, eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy)