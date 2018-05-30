https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-game-12952518.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
Published 10:09 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:
1-5-3-2
(one, five, three, two)
¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
