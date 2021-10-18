Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-6-5

(five, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-8-5

(eight, six, eight, five)

Cash 4 Midday

1-3-0-3

(one, three, zero, three)

Natural State Jackpot

06-13-15-20-22

(six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Daily 4

3-2-1-4

(three, two, one, four)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.09

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.09)

Fantasy 5

13-17-34-37-38

(thirteen, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

5-4-3, WB:

(five, four, three; WB: zero)

Play4 Day

5-4-5-3, WB: 9

(five, four, five, three; WB: nine)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-03-19-27-29-31

(two, three, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $91,000

Play 3 Day

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

Play 3 Night

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Play 4 Day

3-6-5-3

(three, six, five, three)

Play 4 Night

6-3-0-9

(six, three, zero, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-5

(four, five)

DC 2 Midday

6-6

(six, six)

DC 3 Evening

3-7-5

(three, seven, five)

DC 3 Midday

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

DC 4 Evening

4-5-3-3

(four, five, three, three)

DC 4 Midday

7-4-1-4

(seven, four, one, four)

DC 5 Evening

4-0-7-4-1

(four, zero, seven, four, one)

DC 5 Midday

3-6-2-7-5

(three, six, two, seven, five)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-3, Fireball: 4

(four, three; Fireball: four)

Pick 2 Midday

0-6, Fireball: 8

(zero, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-2, Fireball: 4

(six, three, two; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-8, Fireball: 8

(one, six, eight; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-1-8, Fireball: 4

(two, four, one, eight; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-3-1, Fireball: 8

(one, four, three, one; Fireball: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

3-8-0-2-9, Fireball: 4

(three, eight, zero, two, nine; Fireball: four)

Pick 5 Midday

8-1-0-2-9, Fireball: 8

(eight, one, zero, two, nine; Fireball: eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

Cash 4 Evening

7-5-8-2

(seven, five, eight, two)

Cash 4 Midday

3-4-7-8

(three, four, seven, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-9-0-0-5

(five, nine, zero, zero, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-0-1-4-1

(four, zero, one, four, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Pick 3 Night

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-6-5

(four, one, six, five)

Pick 4 Night

3-8-9-9

(three, eight, nine, nine)

Weekly Grand

02-16-19-31-32

(two, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-09-10-18-44

(four, nine, ten, eighteen, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

04-06-11-14-16-19-24-25-28-32-35-40-46-51-58-60-63-65-71-73, BE: 19

(four, six, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-three; BE: nineteen)

Daily Three-Midday

1-4-7, SB:

(one, four, seven; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

0-3-8-9, SB:

(zero, three, eight, nine; SB: zero)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-8-9

(zero, three, eight, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

Daily Pick 3

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Super Kansas Cash

01-02-13-16-27, Cash Ball: 14

(one, two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: fourteen)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-3-4

(nine, six, three, four)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KD-10C-5S-7S-10S

(KD, 10C, 5S, 7S, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KD-AH-5C-8C-10C

(KD, AH, 5C, 8C, 10C)

Bonus Match 5

05-10-32-33-38, Bonus: 6

(five, ten, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: six)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-2-2-9

(one, two, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-4-7-7

(four, four, seven, seven)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

08-17-26-31-35

(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Numbers Evening

1-7-6-8

(one, seven, six, eight)

Numbers Midday

8-2-6-7

(eight, two, six, seven)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

8C-6D-2H-3H-9S

(8C, 6D, 2H, 3H, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

Midday Daily 4

5-7-7-5

(five, seven, seven, five)

Daily 3

7-1-2

(seven, one, two)

Daily 4

2-1-2-9

(two, one, two, nine)

Fantasy 5

04-05-09-20-36

(four, five, nine, twenty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

07-08-12-18-27-32-33-38-39-41-42-43-46-48-52-55-56-58-65-69-71-73

(seven, eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Gopher 5

07-11-20-39-40

(seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Northstar Cash

01-08-10-13-14

(one, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-0-8

(five, six, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-2-6

(seven, zero, two, six)

Show Me Cash

07-08-15-27-38

(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-11-17-26, Bonus: 3

(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: three)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 3, Year: 18

(Month: eight; Day: three; Year: eighteen)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

1-3-9, Fireball: 4

(one, three, nine; Fireball: four)

Midday Pick 4

1-7-0-1, Fireball: 4

(one, seven, zero, one; Fireball: four)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-3-1

(two, seven, three, one)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

01-06-25-26-30

(one, six, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)

Numbers Midday

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

Win 4 Midday

4-1-0-4

(four, one, zero, four)

Pick 10

02-07-21-22-23-25-27-28-29-31-36-37-40-41-43-58-63-72-73-80

(two, seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-three, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

3-2-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Day

0-2-1-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(zero, two, one, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

06-11-12-26-33-36, Kicker: 6-4-6-3-7-3

(six, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six; Kicker: six, four, six, three, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $15.2 million

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

Pick 4 Evening

0-3-7-3

(zero, three, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-4-5

(three, seven, four, five)

Pick 5 Evening

6-4-5-8-7

(six, four, five, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-4-3-4

(six, nine, four, three, four)

Rolling Cash 5

09-33-34-36-37

(nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $232,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

11-14-20-33-34

(eleven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Pick 3

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-08-09-16-18-23-26-31

(one, eight, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $14,000

Pick 4 1PM

8-5-8-4

(eight, five, eight, four)

Pick 4 4PM

7-5-5-0

(seven, five, five, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

2-4-4-7

(two, four, four, seven)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

14-15-17-30-36

(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $780,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-03-18-23-31-33

(one, three, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

Pick 2 Day

0-3, Wild: 6

(zero, three; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

0-6, Wild: 9

(zero, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-2, Wild: 6

(six, one, two; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-7, Wild: 9

(two, two, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-6-0-1, Wild: 6

(zero, six, zero, one; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-1-6, Wild: 9

(zero, five, one, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

4-1-8-0-7, Wild: 6

(four, one, eight, zero, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

1-5-0-2-0, Wild: 9

(one, five, zero, two, zero; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

04-12-14-20-21

(four, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-4-4-6

(zero, four, four, six)

Numbers Midday

1-1-4-3

(one, one, four, three)

Wild Money

09-16-30-32-35, Extra: 17

(nine, sixteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five; Extra: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

12-13-26-27-34, Power-Up: 2

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-5, FB: 6

(five, eight, five; FB: six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-7, FB: 4

(eight, seven, seven; FB: four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-8-8-3, FB: 6

(eight, eight, eight, three; FB: six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-0-2, FB: 4

(one, three, zero, two; FB: four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

9-0-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

7-7-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, seven, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Evening

0-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Midday

5-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

4-1-3-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, one, three, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-06-07-08-11-17-18-19-20-21

(three, four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-07-08-09-11-14-15-17-18-19-22

(one, two, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

05-07-09-11-14-16-17-18-19-20-22-24

(five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-0-4-6, FIREBALL: 7

(six, zero, four, six; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

4-4-2-9, FIREBALL: 4

(four, four, two, nine; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

6-3-0-7, FIREBALL: 8

(six, three, zero, seven; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-7-3, FIREBALL: 4

(nine, seven, three; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-2, FIREBALL: 9

(two, one, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

7-5-2, FIREBALL: 3

(seven, five, two; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

9-2-3, FB: 3

(nine, two, three; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

3-2-2-6, FB: 6

(three, two, two, six; FB: six)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-04-08-10-12-20

(three, four, eight, ten, twelve, twenty)

Daily 3

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Daily 4

5-4-3-2

(five, four, three, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-06-07-08-09-10-14-16-20-21-22

(one, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

04-05-06-07-09-10-12-13-15-17-20

(four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-3-8

(four, seven, three, eight)

SuperCash

02-05-11-32-33-36, Doubler: N

(two, five, eleven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Daily Pick 3

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

Daily Pick 4

4-8-1-4

(four, eight, one, four)