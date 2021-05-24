Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-8-8

(six, eight, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

Cash 4 Evening

6-9-6-2

(six, nine, six, two)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-8-0

(seven, seven, eight, zero)

Natural State Jackpot

07-09-12-33-38

(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

Daily 3 Midday

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

Daily 4

8-6-7-7

(eight, six, seven, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:44.58

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 44.58)

Fantasy 5

10-13-15-23-38

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-6

(three, eight, six)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

2-0-2, WB: 5

(two, zero, two; WB: five)

Play4 Day

0-3-3-6, WB: 1

(zero, three, three, six; WB: one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

04-07-14-19-20-24

(four, seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Play 3 Day

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Play 3 Night

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

Play 4 Day

3-3-9-5

(three, three, nine, five)

Play 4 Night

0-4-6-4

(zero, four, six, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-0

(one, zero)

DC 2 Midday

0-4

(zero, four)

DC 3 Evening

8-4-6

(eight, four, six)

DC 3 Midday

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

DC 4 Evening

5-1-7-2

(five, one, seven, two)

DC 4 Midday

5-8-0-9

(five, eight, zero, nine)

DC 5 Evening

6-3-1-9-6

(six, three, one, nine, six)

DC 5 Midday

7-1-5-2-2

(seven, one, five, two, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-6, Fireball: 8

(nine, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick 2 Midday

3-2, Fireball: 1

(three, two; Fireball: one)

Pick 3 Evening

9-0-2, Fireball: 8

(nine, zero, two; Fireball: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-9, Fireball: 1

(four, three, nine; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-1-3, Fireball: 8

(two, two, one, three; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-0-0, Fireball: 1

(four, six, zero, zero; Fireball: one)

Pick 5 Evening

9-5-2-3-7, Fireball: 8

(nine, five, two, three, seven; Fireball: eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-0-1-7-4, Fireball: 1

(eight, zero, one, seven, four; Fireball: one)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

Cash 4 Evening

2-5-1-3

(two, five, one, three)

Cash 4 Midday

6-2-7-6

(six, two, seven, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-9-2-8-9

(eight, nine, two, eight, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-1-5-6-3

(nine, one, five, six, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

Pick 3 Night

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-3-4

(two, zero, three, four)

Pick 4 Night

9-6-5-9

(nine, six, five, nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-14-27-35-44

(one, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-08-16-17-35-38-40-41-42-45-48-50-53-56-57-59-64-65-71, BE: 2

(one, two, eight, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one; BE: two)

Daily Three-Midday

3-0-7, SB: 8

(three, zero, seven; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

3-9-1-0, SB: 8

(three, nine, one, zero; SB: eight)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-1-0

(three, nine, one, zero)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

Daily Pick 3

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

13-21-25-26-32, Cash Ball: 12

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twelve)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-9-1

(one, eight, nine, one)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QS-AS-5C-8D-6H

(QS, AS, 5C, 8D, 6H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QC-AH-3C-7D-4H

(QC, AH, 3C, 7D, 4H)

Bonus Match 5

04-12-14-30-32, Bonus: 20

(four, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: twenty)

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-0-4

(five, one, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-8-8

(seven, six, eight, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

03-16-19-30-34

(three, sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

7-6-7-0

(seven, six, seven, zero)

Numbers Midday

0-2-1-9

(zero, two, one, nine)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AC-QH-QS-6D-8D

(AC, QH, QS, 6D, 8D)

Midday Daily 3

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

Midday Daily 4

2-0-8-8

(two, zero, eight, eight)

Daily 3

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

Daily 4

4-7-4-2

(four, seven, four, two)

Fantasy 5

17-27-33-35-38

(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-04-11-16-17-20-21-24-27-28-32-34-38-50-52-56-61-64-67-76-79

(one, two, four, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-5-9

(seven, five, nine)

Gopher 5

03-21-22-24-27

(three, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.36 million

Northstar Cash

06-20-23-27-29

(six, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-1-6-4

(three, one, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-0-3-8

(three, zero, three, eight)

Show Me Cash

04-19-31-37-39

(four, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-05-16-24, Bonus: 6

(three, five, sixteen, twenty-four; Bonus: six)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

2-3-9, Fireball: 7

(two, three, nine; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

4-3-5-5, Fireball: 7

(four, three, five, five; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-5-8

(seven, five, eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-8-5-8

(eight, eight, five, eight)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

Win 4 Midday

3-1-4-3

(three, one, four, three)

Pick 10

10-15-16-22-29-35-42-43-46-47-54-55-58-62-65-70-72-75-76-80

(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-7-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-6-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(three, nine, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

12-14-15-17-19-32, Kicker: 1-0-9-9-6-0

(twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-two; Kicker: one, zero, nine, nine, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $8.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-5-9-4

(eight, five, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-0-2

(three, nine, zero, two)

Pick 5 Evening

6-3-1-8-7

(six, three, one, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-8-9-3

(three, five, eight, nine, three)

Rolling Cash 5

06-10-11-12-20

(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

04-05-15-24-25

(four, five, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Pick 3

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-07-11-14-20-23-28-32

(three, seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-2-3-2

(nine, two, three, two)

Pick 4 4PM

4-0-7-1

(four, zero, seven, one)

Pick 4 7PM

0-1-6-9

(zero, one, six, nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

23-24-31-35-37

(twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

10-17-24-25-34-41

(ten, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

Pick 2 Day

7-3, Wild: 2

(seven, three; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

9-0, Wild:

(nine, zero; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

0-2-3, Wild: 2

(zero, two, three; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-8, Wild:

(one, eight, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-8-3-3, Wild: 2

(four, eight, three, three; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-7-6, Wild:

(five, nine, seven, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

4-9-8-6-6, Wild: 2

(four, nine, eight, six, six; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

9-1-0-7-2, Wild:

(nine, one, zero, seven, two; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

07-11-22-24-30

(seven, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-0-3-4

(five, zero, three, four)

Numbers Midday

7-2-2-3

(seven, two, two, three)

Wild Money

03-15-16-17-30, Extra: 21

(three, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty; Extra: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $316,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-10-11-14-15, Power-Up: 10

(nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-0, FB: 9

(six, four, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-5, FB: 4

(five, eight, five; FB: four)

Pick 4 Evening

6-2-7-8, FB: 9

(six, two, seven, eight; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-8-1, FB: 4

(six, one, eight, one; FB: four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, seven, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Midday

9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

1-3-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, three, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

3-6-0-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, six, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Midday

1-9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(one, nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

8-1-7-0, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, one, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-04-06-07-08-09-14-17-22-24

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-21-22-24

(two, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-06-07-12-15-16-17-21-22-24

(one, two, five, six, seven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

4-1-2-5, FIREBALL: 9

(four, one, two, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

6-9-5-2, FIREBALL: 5

(six, nine, five, two; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

4-0-6-1, FIREBALL: 4

(four, zero, six, one; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Day

2-2-4, FIREBALL: 1

(two, two, four; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

5-1-3, FIREBALL: 1

(five, one, three; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Morning

6-9-1, FIREBALL: 8

(six, nine, one; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Day

3-1-2-9

(three, one, two, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-07-11-14-20-25

(two, seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Daily 3

8-6-9

(eight, six, nine)

Daily 4

1-0-9-1

(one, zero, nine, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-07-08-10-11-15-17-19-22

(two, three, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-5-2

(five, seven, five, two)