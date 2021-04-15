Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Cash 4 Evening

2-7-4-1

(two, seven, four, one)

Cash 4 Midday

8-8-2-0

(eight, eight, two, zero)

Natural State Jackpot

07-18-20-24-37

(seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-4-8

(five, four, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

Daily 4

1-7-6-8

(one, seven, six, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.51

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.51)

Fantasy 5

02-08-24-31-33

(two, eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-0

(zero, four, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

8-6-8, WB:

(eight, six, eight; WB: zero)

Play4 Day

9-4-2-1, WB: 1

(nine, four, two, one; WB: one)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Play 3 Night

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

Play 4 Day

9-4-0-4

(nine, four, zero, four)

Play 4 Night

7-8-7-9

(seven, eight, seven, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-1

(seven, one)

DC 2 Midday

8-7

(eight, seven)

DC 3 Evening

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

DC 3 Midday

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

DC 4 Evening

4-0-0-4

(four, zero, zero, four)

DC 4 Midday

0-3-1-0

(zero, three, one, zero)

DC 5 Evening

0-8-8-7-8

(zero, eight, eight, seven, eight)

DC 5 Midday

4-4-6-5-1

(four, four, six, five, one)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Midday

3-1, Fireball: 4

(three, one; Fireball: four)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-6, Fireball: 4

(zero, five, six; Fireball: four)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-1-3, Fireball: 4

(six, seven, one, three; Fireball: four)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-6-5-3, Fireball: 4

(two, seven, six, five, three; Fireball: four)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

Cash 3 Midday

0-6-7

(zero, six, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

5-2-7-7

(five, two, seven, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

0-3-2-1

(zero, three, two, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-1-4-4-3

(three, one, four, four, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-7-2-7-9

(six, seven, two, seven, nine)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-3-1

(two, zero, three, one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-10-17-24-34

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-03-10-13-15-20-22-28-31-47-48-49-50-51-54-55-61-63-67-68, BE: 2

(two, three, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; BE: two)

Daily Three-Midday

9-6-7, SB: 9

(nine, six, seven; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

9-3-4-4, SB: 9

(nine, three, four, four; SB: nine)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-7

(nine, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-4-4

(nine, three, four, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-4-8

(zero, two, four, eight)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

3D-4D-5H-9H-3S

(3D, 4D, 5H, 9H, 3S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QS-KS-3C-7H-5S

(QS, KS, 3C, 7H, 5S)

Bonus Match 5

16-20-31-34-39, Bonus: 2

(sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-2-3

(two, two, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-4-9

(five, eight, four, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

10-16-18-20-30

(ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty)

Numbers Evening

6-8-6-2

(six, eight, six, two)

Numbers Midday

4-3-3-7

(four, three, three, seven)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

2D-9D-7H-2S-3S

(2D, 9D, 7H, 2S, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

Midday Daily 4

8-0-4-9

(eight, zero, four, nine)

Daily 3

8-0-5

(eight, zero, five)

Daily 4

1-0-4-7

(one, zero, four, seven)

Fantasy 5

05-11-21-28-30

(five, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-09-13-15-16-17-19-21-22-31-37-39-40-43-47-54-55-57-59-61-68-79

(one, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Northstar Cash

04-12-13-15-26

(four, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-8

(four, four, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-1

(four, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-9-8

(nine, two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-7-5

(five, one, seven, five)

Show Me Cash

06-19-20-31-33

(six, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

09-11-12-16, Bonus: 3

(nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen; Bonus: three)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

6-4-9, Fireball: 1

(six, four, nine; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

6-7-2-8, Fireball: 1

(six, seven, two, eight; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Pick 4 Day

0-7-0-9

(zero, seven, zero, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

Win 4 Midday

6-1-5-9

(six, one, five, nine)

Pick 10

01-02-11-15-17-28-30-40-42-43-44-48-55-56-66-69-70-74-76-79

(one, two, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-6-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, six, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 4 Day

5-3-5-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, three, five, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-4-1

(eight, three, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-6-1

(two, six, six, one)

Pick 5 Evening

7-2-0-7-2

(seven, two, zero, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-4-3-5-9

(seven, four, three, five, nine)

Rolling Cash 5

07-09-30-34-37

(seven, nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $223,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-07-12-15-17-21-26-32

(two, seven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

Pick 4 1PM

8-9-8-1

(eight, nine, eight, one)

Pick 4 4PM

0-2-3-0

(zero, two, three, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

3-1-1-4

(three, one, one, four)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

15-23-28-31-33

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-15-30-35-41-43

(eight, fifteen, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $840,000

Pick 2 Day

8-0, Wild: 9

(eight, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

9-8, Wild: 7

(nine, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

2-0-3, Wild: 9

(two, zero, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-4, Wild: 7

(four, zero, four; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-9-9, Wild: 9

(six, six, nine, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-3-2, Wild: 7

(three, eight, three, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

3-0-7-6-8, Wild: 9

(three, zero, seven, six, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

2-4-2-4-5, Wild: 7

(two, four, two, four, five; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

11-13-20-26-30

(eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-1-0-2

(two, one, zero, two)

Numbers Midday

2-6-3-5

(two, six, three, five)

Wild Money

07-19-20-35-36, Extra: 27

(seven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six; Extra: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

15-17-21-31-33, Power-Up: 3

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-8-5-0

(nine, eight, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-5-3

(six, nine, five, three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-7-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

7-3-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, three, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Evening

7-3-1-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(seven, three, one, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-2-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, four, two, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Morning

8-6-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, six, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-05-08-09-12-13-15-17-18-19-21

(two, three, five, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-19-22-24

(three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-06-12-13-14-17-19-20-22-24

(one, two, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-3-0-0, FIREBALL: 7

(one, three, zero, zero; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Evening

7-0-0-5, FIREBALL: 8

(seven, zero, zero, five; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Morning

7-4-2-5, FIREBALL:

(seven, four, two, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

6-3-0, FIREBALL: 2

(six, three, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-1, FIREBALL: 9

(two, seven, one; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

3-5-5, FIREBALL: 9

(three, five, five; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-4-1

(two, seven, four, one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-09-11-17-22-24

(five, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 3

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

Daily 4

8-4-3-5

(eight, four, three, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-05-06-08-10-11-13-19-21-22

(one, four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-9-9

(one, eight, nine, nine)