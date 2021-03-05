Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Pick 3

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

Fantasy 5

12-14-17-23-29

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Triple Twist

09-10-22-27-41-42

(nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-6-2

(one, zero, six, two)

Cash 4 Midday

8-2-3-5

(eight, two, three, five)

Natural State Jackpot

01-19-23-25-32

(one, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Daily 3 Midday

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

Daily 4

9-7-1-6

(nine, seven, one, six)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:43.47

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 43.47)

Fantasy 5

06-08-10-15-33

(six, eight, ten, fifteen, thirty-three)

COLORADO

Cash 5

09-12-15-18-30

(nine, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, thirty)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-7

(seven, zero, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

4-0-3, WB: 3

(four, zero, three; WB: three)

Play3 Night

1-2-8, WB:

(one, two, eight; WB: zero)

Play4 Day

4-2-3-1, WB: 9

(four, two, three, one; WB: nine)

Play4 Night

1-3-9-4, WB: 9

(one, three, nine, four; WB: nine)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-04-10-22-26-30

(one, four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Play 3 Day

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

Play 3 Night

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

Play 4 Day

5-5-7-9

(five, five, seven, nine)

Play 4 Night

1-8-4-9

(one, eight, four, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-2

(two, two)

DC 2 Midday

8-4

(eight, four)

DC 3 Evening

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

DC 3 Midday

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

DC 4 Evening

4-1-4-7

(four, one, four, seven)

DC 4 Midday

9-1-0-0

(nine, one, zero, zero)

DC 5 Evening

2-4-6-1-8

(two, four, six, one, eight)

DC 5 Midday

7-7-1-9-8

(seven, seven, one, nine, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

6-1, Fireball: 6

(six, one; Fireball: six)

Pick 2 Midday

6-8, Fireball: 1

(six, eight; Fireball: one)

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-1, Fireball: 6

(zero, nine, one; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-4, Fireball: 1

(four, two, four; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Evening

5-5-8-4, Fireball: 6

(five, five, eight, four; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-9-1, Fireball: 1

(nine, four, nine, one; Fireball: one)

Pick 5 Evening

4-0-7-7-7, Fireball: 6

(four, zero, seven, seven, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-0-9-6, Fireball: 1

(seven, three, zero, nine, six; Fireball: one)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Cash 3 Midday

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

Cash 4 Evening

0-4-1-4

(zero, four, one, four)

Cash 4 Midday

7-9-5-1

(seven, nine, five, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-0-7-9-2

(one, zero, seven, nine, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-8-7-3-3

(three, eight, seven, three, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-9-9-9

(nine, nine, nine, nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

21-22-35-36-38

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

06-12-13-14-16-24-25-26-32-37-40-43-45-49-50-56-65-67-77-79, BE: 12

(six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: twelve)

Daily Three-Midday

8-9-9, SB: 4

(eight, nine, nine; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

1-9-7-4, SB: 4

(one, nine, seven, four; SB: four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-9

(eight, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-7-4

(one, nine, seven, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

Daily Pick 3

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-0-7

(five, five, zero, seven)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

4C-9C-6H-6S-9S

(4C, 9C, 6H, 6S, 9S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

8C-3D-2S-8S-9S

(8C, 3D, 2S, 8S, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

03-12-18-27-38, Bonus: 7

(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Bonus: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-6-4-2

(three, six, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-9-1

(zero, two, nine, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

15-17-25-28-33

(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Numbers Evening

3-6-2-4

(three, six, two, four)

Numbers Midday

4-5-9-4

(four, five, nine, four)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KC-QD-3C-2H-3S

(KC, QD, 3C, 2H, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

6-4-1

(six, four, one)

Midday Daily 4

7-3-9-0

(seven, three, nine, zero)

Daily 3

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

Daily 4

7-5-1-0

(seven, five, one, zero)

Fantasy 5

08-12-16-30-38

(eight, twelve, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $195,000

Keno

01-02-05-09-12-13-16-17-18-19-20-22-24-25-37-38-41-47-61-66-67-77

(one, two, five, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Gopher 5

20-28-34-37-39

(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Northstar Cash

03-12-22-26-27

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-4-4-0

(three, four, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-2-9-0

(eight, two, nine, zero)

Show Me Cash

16-22-28-29-35

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-06-07-10, Bonus: 1

(two, six, seven, ten; Bonus: one)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 3, Day: 30, Year: 42

(Month: three; Day: thirty; Year: forty-two)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

4-7-4, Fireball: 1

(four, seven, four; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

4-2-7-9, Fireball: 1

(four, two, seven, nine; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

Pick 4 Day

7-6-2-1

(seven, six, two, one)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

Win 4 Midday

9-1-5-2

(nine, one, five, two)

Pick 10

02-05-10-13-19-22-30-32-34-36-37-40-42-48-53-55-67-72-77-80

(two, five, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-seven, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-2-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, two, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

5-0-2-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, zero, two, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-0-8

(two, three, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-8-9

(two, three, eight, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

3-2-5-7-9

(three, two, five, seven, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

9-6-7-1-6

(nine, six, seven, one, six)

Rolling Cash 5

11-14-17-33-37

(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

04-13-19-26-27

(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Pick 3

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-11-14-19-22-26-31

(three, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Pick 4 1PM

0-0-8-5

(zero, zero, eight, five)

Pick 4 4PM

4-3-6-6

(four, three, six, six)

Pick 4 7PM

4-6-8-2

(four, six, eight, two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-15-34-38-40

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-10-24-30-36-45

(three, ten, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $770,000

Pick 2 Day

2-9, Wild: 2

(two, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

5-1, Wild:

(five, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

3-2-6, Wild: 2

(three, two, six; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-0, Wild:

(four, zero, zero; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

9-2-8-2, Wild: 2

(nine, two, eight, two; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-4-2, Wild:

(two, seven, four, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

5-1-5-6-3, Wild: 2

(five, one, five, six, three; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

2-1-7-3-2, Wild:

(two, one, seven, three, two; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

03-04-11-13-20

(three, four, eleven, thirteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-8-9-8

(seven, eight, nine, eight)

Numbers Midday

4-1-8-0

(four, one, eight, zero)

Wild Money

03-15-19-24-28, Extra: 34

(three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Extra: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $142,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-24-25-27-38, Power-Up: 2

(one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-7-6

(zero, five, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-9-8

(four, five, nine, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-0-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, zero, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, six, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Morning

4-4-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(four, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

7-2-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, two, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

4-8-2-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, eight, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

5-2-0-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, two, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-06-09-11-12-14-19-20-23-24

(two, three, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-05-07-08-09-10-11-17-19-22-23-24

(four, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-06-08-10-12-13-14-15-18-19-21-23

(three, six, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

1-1-9-4, FIREBALL: 1

(one, one, nine, four; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

8-4-7-2, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, four, seven, two; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

3-7-2-6, FIREBALL: 2

(three, seven, two, six; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

3-3-3, FIREBALL: 2

(three, three, three; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-8, FIREBALL: 2

(five, zero, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

5-9-6, FIREBALL:

(five, nine, six; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-9-9

(four, zero, nine, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-10-18-19-22-25

(four, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Daily 3

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Daily 4

0-4-7-0

(zero, four, seven, zero)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-22

(two, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-3-0

(five, six, three, zero)