Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Pick 3

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

Fantasy 5

07-10-13-25-31

(seven, ten, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

The Pick

01-02-07-13-15-18

(one, two, seven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen)

Triple Twist

01-03-10-15-18-28

(one, three, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Cash 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

0-8-8-3

(zero, eight, eight, three)

Cash 4 Midday

0-7-9-8

(zero, seven, nine, eight)

Natural State Jackpot

09-10-11-14-20

(nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

0-4-8

(zero, four, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Daily 4

5-0-8-5

(five, zero, eight, five)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.35

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.35)

Fantasy 5

02-09-16-22-28

(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Play4 Day

5-1-7-1

(five, one, seven, one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-05-07-13-18-33

(one, five, seven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

Play 3 Day

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

Play 3 Night

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Play 4 Day

8-1-9-6

(eight, one, nine, six)

Play 4 Night

0-2-6-3

(zero, two, six, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

9-5

(nine, five)

DC 2 Midday

6-5

(six, five)

DC 3 Evening

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

DC 3 Midday

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

DC 4 Evening

5-0-8-0

(five, zero, eight, zero)

DC 4 Midday

9-0-2-9

(nine, zero, two, nine)

DC 5 Evening

3-6-5-4-3

(three, six, five, four, three)

DC 5 Midday

2-4-4-6-1

(two, four, four, six, one)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

4-2, Fireball: 2

(four, two; Fireball: two)

Pick 2 Midday

3-7, Fireball: 9

(three, seven; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-2, Fireball: 2

(one, eight, two; Fireball: two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-4, Fireball: 9

(seven, eight, four; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-8-5, Fireball: 2

(two, one, eight, five; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-7-0, Fireball: 9

(two, eight, seven, zero; Fireball: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-7-0-7, Fireball: 2

(one, one, seven, zero, seven; Fireball: two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-3-3-7, Fireball: 9

(nine, four, three, three, seven; Fireball: nine)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Cash 3 Midday

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

0-8-3-7

(zero, eight, three, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

7-8-7-7

(seven, eight, seven, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-8-4-8-0

(seven, eight, four, eight, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-6-1-0-0

(zero, six, one, zero, zero)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Day

6-3-6-6

(six, three, six, six)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

14-15-18-40-43

(fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-06-09-20-21-30-31-32-36-39-41-48-50-52-61-62-67-79-80, BE: 20

(one, two, six, nine, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: twenty)

Daily Three-Midday

6-5-2, SB: 6

(six, five, two; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

0-1-9-4, SB: 6

(zero, one, nine, four; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-9-4

(zero, one, nine, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-6-5

(four, three, six, five)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

QC-4C-5C-8C-7D

(QC, 4C, 5C, 8C, 7D)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AD-AH-6H-9H-9S

(AD, AH, 6H, 9H, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

01-05-08-23-24, Bonus: 3

(one, five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-6

(one, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-7

(two, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-9-1

(nine, seven, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-1-1

(one, five, one, one)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

06-09-23-24-32

(six, nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Numbers Evening

4-9-0-9

(four, nine, zero, nine)

Numbers Midday

5-8-6-4

(five, eight, six, four)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

04-08-19-22-24-34

(four, eight, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Poker Lotto

3C-10C-9D-3S-9S

(3C, 10C, 9D, 3S, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

5-1-8

(five, one, eight)

Midday Daily 4

0-1-0-3

(zero, one, zero, three)

Daily 3

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Daily 4

1-0-6-4

(one, zero, six, four)

Fantasy 5

02-29-30-34-36

(two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $268,000

Keno

15-16-18-24-26-27-34-35-36-37-43-48-49-51-54-55-60-62-70-72-73-74

(fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Gopher 5

02-03-24-27-36

(two, three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

Northstar Cash

03-10-19-21-26

(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

15-20-22-24-26-42

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-9-0

(nine, six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-7-8

(three, five, seven, eight)

Show Me Cash

12-18-21-23-33

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

14-17-21-28, Bonus: 16

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Bonus: sixteen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 5, Year: 33

(Month: twelve; Day: five; Year: thirty-three)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

1-4-4, Fireball: 3

(one, four, four; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

8-0-1-9, Fireball: 3

(eight, zero, one, nine; Fireball: three)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

Pick 4 Day

7-8-9-2

(seven, eight, nine, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Win 4 Midday

6-8-4-0

(six, eight, four, zero)

Pick 10

04-09-10-14-22-28-30-32-34-38-46-48-49-54-58-65-66-73-74-77

(four, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

Lotto

02-11-13-29-42-59, Bonus: 26

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Bonus: twenty-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-9-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Pick 4 Day

0-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

23-27-29-40-43-48, Kicker: 3-9-2-6-7-2

(twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-eight; Kicker: three, nine, two, six, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-8

(one, four, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-6-0

(six, three, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-6-6

(six, nine, six, six)

Pick 5 Evening

8-9-1-8-6

(eight, nine, one, eight, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-9-7-9

(two, six, nine, seven, nine)

Rolling Cash 5

07-09-24-32-33

(seven, nine, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

12-22-25-33-36

(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Pick 3

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-07-11-16-18-21-28-32

(one, seven, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

Pick 4 1PM

8-4-4-2

(eight, four, four, two)

Pick 4 4PM

9-9-8-5

(nine, nine, eight, five)

Pick 4 7PM

6-8-1-7

(six, eight, one, seven)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

07-19-20-21-33

(seven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-09-13-17-25-45

(four, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.16 million

Pick 2 Day

5-4, Wild: 3

(five, four; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

6-1, Wild: 1

(six, one; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-9, Wild: 3

(zero, seven, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-6, Wild: 1

(five, three, six; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-2-2, Wild: 3

(five, nine, two, two; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-9-8, Wild: 1

(four, nine, nine, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

0-0-5-7-2, Wild: 3

(zero, zero, five, seven, two; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

6-2-2-7-3, Wild: 1

(six, two, two, seven, three; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

02-04-05-07-08

(two, four, five, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-2-6-1

(six, two, six, one)

Numbers Midday

4-3-9-7

(four, three, nine, seven)

Wild Money

07-20-24-27-32, Extra: 15

(seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Extra: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $189,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

11-19-35-36-38, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-1

(zero, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-0-4

(two, four, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-6-8

(eight, five, six, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 3 Midday

1-6-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, six, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

0-0-9, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

1-8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

8-4-9-2, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, four, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

5-9-3-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(five, nine, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-07-09-10-11-13-19-20-21-23-24

(one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-07-08-10-16-18-19-20-21-22-24

(four, six, seven, eight, ten, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-07-09-10-14-15-16-17-18-19-20-22

(two, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

2-2-4-8, FIREBALL: 3

(two, two, four, eight; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

8-8-2-2, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, eight, two, two; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

4-7-4-3, FIREBALL:

(four, seven, four, three; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Day

3-0-7, FIREBALL:

(three, zero, seven; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-7, FIREBALL: 9

(nine, one, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

1-9-4, FIREBALL: 5

(one, nine, four; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

5-8-3

(five, eight, three)

Pick 4 Day

8-9-6-3

(eight, nine, six, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Daily 4

3-9-1-2

(three, nine, one, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-06-08-09-10-11-17-20-21-22

(one, two, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-6-2

(nine, nine, six, two)