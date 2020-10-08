Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
7-7-6-0
(seven, seven, six, zero)
1-0-4-2
(one, zero, four, two)
11-22-27-31-39
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
2-0-1
(two, zero, one)
8-9-5
(eight, nine, five)
6-3-2-0
(six, three, two, zero)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:43.54
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 43.54)
03-20-22-34-37
(three, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
9-6-4
(nine, six, four)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
7-0-5-0
(seven, zero, five, zero)
03-10-26-28-32-33
(three, ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $112,000
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
4-8-9-3
(four, eight, nine, three)
2-4-8-2
(two, four, eight, two)
8-7
(eight, seven)
7-2
(seven, two)
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
7-3-2-9
(seven, three, two, nine)
3-7-7-2
(three, seven, seven, two)
7-4-9-2-1
(seven, four, nine, two, one)
5-9-4-5-6
(five, nine, four, five, six)
6-3
(six, three)
1-8
(one, eight)
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
7-7-9-6
(seven, seven, nine, six)
7-0-9-3
(seven, zero, nine, three)
0-2-8-9-6
(zero, two, eight, nine, six)
0-7-2-0-3
(zero, seven, two, zero, three)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
0-7-8
(zero, seven, eight)
5-8-7-7
(five, eight, seven, seven)
1-2-8-6
(one, two, eight, six)
4-6-1-6-3
(four, six, one, six, three)
9-7-7-0-9
(nine, seven, seven, zero, nine)
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
02-03-04-16-17
(two, three, four, sixteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
01-03-08-09-10-16-23-24-26-27-30-33-40-48-49-50-59-62-70-71, BE: 40
(one, three, eight, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-one; BE: forty)
6-6-1, SB: 1
(six, six, one; SB: one)
6-8-0-0, SB: 1
(six, eight, zero, zero; SB: one)
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
6-8-0-0
(six, eight, zero, zero)
6-5-7
(six, five, seven)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
9-9-4-0
(nine, nine, four, zero)
AC-8C-10D-2H-2S
(AC, 8C, 10D, 2H, 2S)
AH-AS-3D-4H-9H
(AH, AS, 3D, 4H, 9H)
18-21-25-33-34, Bonus: 11
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: eleven)
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
8-3-3-4
(eight, three, three, four)
4-3-0-9
(four, three, zero, nine)
17-23-26-31-32
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two)
0-6-9-6
(zero, six, nine, six)
7-3-4-9
(seven, three, four, nine)
06-15-17-27-30-42
(six, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $22.65 million
QD-4D-7D-4S-10S
(QD, 4D, 7D, 4S, 10S)
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
1-4-2-9
(one, four, two, nine)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
2-6-0-0
(two, six, zero, zero)
02-03-10-22-35
(two, three, ten, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $146,000
03-07-14-16-17-26-29-34-36-39-45-49-53-54-56-58-59-65-67-71-72-80
(three, seven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, eighty)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
18-31-34-38-39
(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
01-06-12-16-25
(one, six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
03-05-13-36-41-42
(three, five, thirteen, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two)
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
0-1-9-0
(zero, one, nine, zero)
7-1-0-2
(seven, one, zero, two)
11-25-28-29-34
(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
08-11-19-27, Bonus: 9
(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: nine)
4-5-4, Fireball: 1
(four, five, four; Fireball: one)
5-0-1-8, Fireball: 1
(five, zero, one, eight; Fireball: one)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
4-6-8-2
(four, six, eight, two)
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
4-3-2-5
(four, three, two, five)
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
0-8-4-6
(zero, eight, four, six)
01-03-10-15-17-19-22-23-25-43-46-53-60-67-68-69-71-77-78-79
(one, three, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
04-16-18-32-44-48, Kicker: 1-1-5-8-6-0
(four, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: one, one, five, eight, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
6-7-0-9
(six, seven, zero, nine)
6-2-4-7
(six, two, four, seven)
4-0-3-2-5
(four, zero, three, two, five)
1-6-3-7-3
(one, six, three, seven, three)
03-10-15-21-32
(three, ten, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-06-09-16-20-22-25-31
(two, six, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
2-5-3-8
(two, five, three, eight)
3-4-7-6
(three, four, seven, six)
2-8-1-4
(two, eight, one, four)
08-11-23-34-43
(eight, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
01-09-15-26-31-33
(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
8-6, Wild:
(eight, six; Wild: zero)
1-6, Wild: 7
(one, six; Wild: seven)
5-6-2, Wild:
(five, six, two; Wild: zero)
1-7-6, Wild: 7
(one, seven, six; Wild: seven)
8-9-9-5, Wild:
(eight, nine, nine, five; Wild: zero)
0-0-3-1, Wild: 7
(zero, zero, three, one; Wild: seven)
6-9-7-3-8, Wild:
(six, nine, seven, three, eight; Wild: zero)
3-8-8-9-1, Wild: 7
(three, eight, eight, nine, one; Wild: seven)
01-18-22-25-29
(one, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
1-7-4-4
(one, seven, four, four)
0-3-0-8
(zero, three, zero, eight)
09-18-19-23-34, Extra: 11
(nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four; Extra: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
07-16-18-26-32, Power-Up: 3
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
2-1-3-9
(two, one, three, nine)
3-5-4-4
(three, five, four, four)
0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-0-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-5-9-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(two, five, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-4-3-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, four, three, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
01-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-13-16-22-23
(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-04-05-06-08-10-12-15-16-19-20-22
(three, four, five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-03-05-06-09-11-12-15-18-20-22-23
(one, three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
2-3-9-0, FIREBALL:
(two, three, nine, zero; FIREBALL: zero)
8-5-0-6, FIREBALL: 8
(eight, five, zero, six; FIREBALL: eight)
8-8-5-7, FIREBALL: 5
(eight, eight, five, seven; FIREBALL: five)
7-2-3, FIREBALL: 2
(seven, two, three; FIREBALL: two)
0-8-6, FIREBALL:
(zero, eight, six; FIREBALL: zero)
9-8-5, FIREBALL: 6
(nine, eight, five; FIREBALL: six)
05-20-21-32-34
(five, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
6-3-5-2
(six, three, five, two)
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
5-6-6-5
(five, six, six, five)
01-02-06-07-08-09-11-15-18-19-22
(one, two, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
6-2-8-4
(six, two, eight, four)