Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
08-25-27-30-35
(eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)
07-20-27-31-39-41
(seven, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one)
23-24-29-31-34-38
(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
7-1-5
(seven, one, five)
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
3-9-6-8
(three, nine, six, eight)
7-7-1-3
(seven, seven, one, three)
06-08-19-27-31
(six, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
6-2-1-0
(six, two, one, zero)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.09
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.09)
02-03-08-29-39
(two, three, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
02-12-16-19-31, Mega Ball: 8
(two, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Mega Ball: eight)
02-03-09-19-28
(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-eight)
02-09-11-13-17-36
(two, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-six)
02-15-20-32-36-38
(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
04-21-28-32-33
(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three)
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
3-5-6-5
(three, five, six, five)
2-0-9-9
(two, zero, nine, nine)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
2-8-0
(two, eight, zero)
9-3-9-3
(nine, three, nine, three)
8-6-6-2
(eight, six, six, two)
4-8
(four, eight)
4-4
(four, four)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
1-4-1-0
(one, four, one, zero)
1-2-9-4
(one, two, nine, four)
3-7-0-3-5
(three, seven, zero, three, five)
3-7-5-8-8
(three, seven, five, eight, eight)
04-11-23-27-33
(four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
02-20-24-26-38-48
(two, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight)
05
(five)
6-8
(six, eight)
9-5
(nine, five)
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
1-4-7-7
(one, four, seven, seven)
9-7-7-8
(nine, seven, seven, eight)
6-1-2-1-3
(six, one, two, one, three)
3-6-1-3-8
(three, six, one, three, eight)
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
6-0-5
(six, zero, five)
0-9-6-2
(zero, nine, six, two)
9-9-8-9
(nine, nine, eight, nine)
6-9-1-1
(six, nine, one, one)
05-13-22-36-37
(five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
5-8-0-6-3
(five, eight, zero, six, three)
7-7-0-8-9
(seven, seven, zero, eight, nine)
05-06-10-16-23
(five, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-three)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
01-10-13-23-31
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
08-24-25-32-48-51, Extra Shot: 4
(eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-one; Extra Shot: four)
05-13-14-21-37
(five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven)
02-06-12-30-33
(two, six, twelve, thirty, thirty-three)
06-18-21-28-44
(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-four)
25-29-31-33-41-42
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two)
14-15-23-25-26-27-33-35-37-38-43-48-51-52-54-57-61-64-70-73, BE: 48
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-three; BE: forty-eight)
3-0-7, SB: 4
(three, zero, seven; SB: four)
1-1-0, SB: 9
(one, one, zero; SB: nine)
1-8-3-6, SB: 4
(one, eight, three, six; SB: four)
0-5-1-9, SB: 9
(zero, five, one, nine; SB: nine)
01-02-07-20-22-25-29-30-33-35-37-39-42-45-52-58-59-61-69-77, BE: 69
(one, two, seven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-nine)
07-15-16-33-37-41
(seven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one)
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
0-5-1-9
(zero, five, one, nine)
1-8-3-6
(one, eight, three, six)
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
07-10-15-22-26, Cash Ball: 25
(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
KH-3C-4C-6D-7D
(KH, 3C, 4C, 6D, 7D)
06-07-12-33, Cash Ball: 6
(six, seven, twelve, thirty-three; Cash Ball: six)
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
4-9-1-9
(four, nine, one, nine)
2-5-2-0
(two, five, two, zero)
02-03-15-20-30
(two, three, fifteen, twenty, thirty)
05-21-26-34-37-38
(five, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
1-1-6-6
(one, one, six, six)
QC-QD-5C-8C-5H
(QC, QD, 5C, 8C, 5H)
JH-9C-3H-2S-9S
(JH, 9C, 3H, 2S, 9S)
12-25-30-34-38, Bonus: 10
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Bonus: ten)
8-0-4
(eight, zero, four)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
4-8-7-4
(four, eight, seven, four)
3-8-4-2
(three, eight, four, two)
15-20-29-34-35
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)
10-15-22-33-45-47
(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven)
5-4-2-6
(five, four, two, six)
7-6-7-9
(seven, six, seven, nine)
06-13-18-25-39-40
(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty)
KH-AH-7D-10D-5H
(KH, AH, 7D, 10D, 5H)
1-5-9
(one, five, nine)
3-1-4-5
(three, one, four, five)
3-1-0
(three, one, zero)
7-7-7-8
(seven, seven, seven, eight)
12-19-23-27-29
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
01-02-04-06-08-10-13-19-20-22-29-32-39-48-52-54-55-58-63-67-75-77
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
09-15-18-19-24
(nine, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
02-05-15-16-17-42
(two, five, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, forty-two)
9-6-7
(nine, six, seven)
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
2-6-7-2
(two, six, seven, two)
2-5-3-4
(two, five, three, four)
06-13-24-27-32
(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
02-06-07-25, Bonus: 10
(two, six, seven, twenty-five; Bonus: ten)
11-13-15-26-27
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Month: 7, Day: 21, Year: 73
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-one; Year: seventy-three)
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
03-08-13-19-30
(three, eight, thirteen, nineteen, thirty)
JH-QH-KH-AH-10H
(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)
7-1-2, Fireball: 9
(seven, one, two; Fireball: nine)
1-9-2-6, Fireball: 9
(one, nine, two, six; Fireball: nine)
04-13-17-28-41, Xtra: 2
(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-one; Xtra: two)
2-0-8, Fireball: 1
(two, zero, eight; Fireball: one)
3-2-4-3, Fireball: 1
(three, two, four, three; Fireball: one)
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
9-3-3-3
(nine, three, three, three)
5-4-2-8
(five, four, two, eight)
02-22-25-27-32
(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
0-4-8-7
(zero, four, eight, seven)
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
5-4-0-9
(five, four, zero, nine)
05-06-13-19-26
(five, six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six)
03-06-13-17-23-24-31-41-47-55-60-63-66-67-68-71-72-74-77-79
(three, six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
03-05-09-11-29-47, Bonus: 52
(three, five, nine, eleven, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Bonus: fifty-two)
19-20-29-35-36
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)
2-4-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(two, four, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
5-8-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, eight, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-0-7-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, zero, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
06-11-14-20-37-40, Kicker: 9-3-1-4-9-9
(six, eleven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: nine, three, one, four, nine, nine)
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
0-9-1-7
(zero, nine, one, seven)
4-6-0-4
(four, six, zero, four)
0-2-0-0-5
(zero, two, zero, zero, five)
0-3-2-0-2
(zero, three, two, zero, two)
03-13-20-32-38
(three, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
01-03-08-17-25
(one, three, eight, seventeen, twenty-five)
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
02-07-10-13-FREE-19-23-27-30
(two, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
08-14-15-19-29-41
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one)
4-2-0-9
(four, two, zero, nine)
4-9-0-9
(four, nine, zero, nine)
5-2-3-0
(five, two, three, zero)
3-4-4-8
(three, four, four, eight)
31-34-46-59
(thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-six, fifty-nine)
03-08-16-24-32
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
02-30-33-35-38-46
(two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six)
2-1, Wild: 3
(two, one; Wild: three)
2-7, Wild: 2
(two, seven; Wild: two)
7-7-0, Wild: 3
(seven, seven, zero; Wild: three)
9-3-8, Wild: 2
(nine, three, eight; Wild: two)
1-3-7-5, Wild: 3
(one, three, seven, five; Wild: three)
1-0-4-5, Wild: 2
(one, zero, four, five; Wild: two)
6-8-0-8-3, Wild: 3
(six, eight, zero, eight, three; Wild: three)
3-8-0-4-8, Wild: 2
(three, eight, zero, four, eight; Wild: two)
04-05-22-24-26
(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)
0-6-6-7
(zero, six, six, seven)
0-9-3-2
(zero, nine, three, two)
01-10-18-25-32, Extra: 28
(one, ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-eight)
05-07-26-32-34, Power-Up: 2
(five, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
3-7-9
(three, seven, nine)
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
2-6-9-0
(two, six, nine, zero)
4-6-0-6
(four, six, zero, six)
05-23-30-31-33
(five, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
7-3-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(seven, three, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-1-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(six, one, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-3-2, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, three, two; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
2-2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, two, four, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(zero, nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
02-09-10-11-12-13-15-16-20-21-22-24
(two, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-04-07-09-11-12-16-18-19-20-21-24
(three, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-05-06-07-10-12-16-17-21
(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
03-07-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-20-21
(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
03-21-27-28-32
(three, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
4-1-5-8, FIREBALL: 2
(four, one, five, eight; FIREBALL: two)
2-8-9-3, FIREBALL:
(two, eight, nine, three; FIREBALL: zero)
5-9-6-8, FIREBALL: 9
(five, nine, six, eight; FIREBALL: nine)
7-7-4-3, FIREBALL: 7
(seven, seven, four, three; FIREBALL: seven)
09-20-45-50-52-53
(nine, twenty, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three)
9-1-0, FIREBALL: 8
(nine, one, zero; FIREBALL: eight)
4-9-7, FIREBALL: 5
(four, nine, seven; FIREBALL: five)
2-0-8, FIREBALL: 5
(two, zero, eight; FIREBALL: five)
0-6-4, FIREBALL: 3
(zero, six, four; FIREBALL: three)
15-21-24-26-31-37, Bonus: 23
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-three)
01-26-27-30-34
(one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)
16-24-29-30-34
(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
3-7-1-6
(three, seven, one, six)
4-5-9-6
(four, five, nine, six)
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
07-16-18-23-33
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
02-08-09-10-14-15-24-31-34-35-36-41-45-60-64-65-70-73-75-79
(two, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
06-22-29-41-42-48
(six, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight)
10-13-15-18
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen)
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
0-2-7-1
(zero, two, seven, one)
01-03-06-07-08-10-11-15-17-18-19
(one, three, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
01-02-03-04-06-09-10-12-14-17-20
(one, two, three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)
9-1-0
(nine, one, zero)
8-9-5-7
(eight, nine, five, seven)
14-15-20-32-34-48
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight)
04-15-27-31-33-39, Doubler: Y
(four, fifteen