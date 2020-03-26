Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
10-11-16-17-24
(ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
06-22-25-26-37-44
(six, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
04-07-08-12-18-34
(four, seven, eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $3.27 million
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
0-5-1-2
(zero, five, one, two)
6-3-6-4
(six, three, six, four)
02-07-17-20-33
(two, seven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
6-4-8
(six, four, eight)
8-4-4-6
(eight, four, four, six)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.16
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.16)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000
19-21-22-34-37
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $279,000
18-22-24-28-44, Mega Ball: 26
(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-six)
05-19-27-29-31
(five, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
04-14-17-29-30-34
(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)
02-11-18-25-38-40
(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty)
3-5-1
(three, five, one)
2-0-0
(two, zero, zero)
03-04-16-22-31
(three, four, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
03-05-07-10-14-18-21-22
(three, five, seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-11-13-14-15-16-17-22
(two, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
1-3-2-3
(one, three, two, three)
2-4-2-9
(two, four, two, nine)
02-09-10-21-25-32
(two, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
4-0-3
(four, zero, three)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
9-5-0-5
(nine, five, zero, five)
6-5-4-2
(six, five, four, two)
1-1
(one, one)
1-4
(one, four)
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
4-1-5-1
(four, one, five, one)
3-6-8-1
(three, six, eight, one)
6-4-8-9-7
(six, four, eight, nine, seven)
7-2-8-7-8
(seven, two, eight, seven, eight)
0-5
(zero, five)
4-8
(four, eight)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
4-3-0-7
(four, three, zero, seven)
1-1-1-6
(one, one, one, six)
9-1-8-8-7
(nine, one, eight, eight, seven)
0-1-0-8-2
(zero, one, zero, eight, two)
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
3-2-0
(three, two, zero)
1-9-2-2
(one, nine, two, two)
8-9-4-5
(eight, nine, four, five)
9-7-3-6-2
(nine, seven, three, six, two)
6-5-2-6-5
(six, five, two, six, five)
16-21-25-37-40
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $372,000
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
12-18-21-23-29
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
01-02-05-33-36
(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-six)
02-05-17-25-45
(two, five, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
06-07-09-10-23-26-30-31-34-42-55-56-62-63-64-65-68-70-75-78, BE: 23
(six, seven, nine, ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-three)
3-3-5, SB: 8
(three, three, five; SB: eight)
3-3-6-7, SB: 8
(three, three, six, seven; SB: eight)
3-3-5
(three, three, five)
3-3-6-7
(three, three, six, seven)
6-3-2
(six, three, two)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
02-04-19-27-32, Cash Ball: 18
(two, four, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
03-11-20-21, Cash Ball: 13
(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-one; Cash Ball: thirteen)
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
9-4-1-7
(nine, four, one, seven)
5-3-9-7
(five, three, nine, seven)
06-13-14-15-16
(six, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen)
07-17-28-30-31-35
(seven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)
3C-6H-9H-4S-5S
(3C, 6H, 9H, 4S, 5S)
QC-5C-3D-6D-7H
(QC, 5C, 3D, 6D, 7H)
03-13-18-26-35, Bonus: 39
(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-nine)
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
2-3-6
(two, three, six)
2-4-3-8
(two, four, three, eight)
3-4-4-0
(three, four, four, zero)
2-1-8-6
(two, one, eight, six)
7-5-8-3
(seven, five, eight, three)
02-03-15-35-45-47
(two, three, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million
JC-QC-2D-4D-9S
(JC, QC, 2D, 4D, 9S)
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
0-2-3-2
(zero, two, three, two)
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
2-3-8-6
(two, three, eight, six)
04-09-13-21-25
(four, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
01-04-10-18-30-36-37-38-39-46-49-52-55-58-59-62-66-67-68-69-74-75
(one, four, ten, eighteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
01-07-15-27-33
(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
06-07-08-09-12
(six, seven, eight, nine, twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
09-27-31-34-39-44
(nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
2-7-5
(two, seven, five)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
0-8-8-6
(zero, eight, eight, six)
7-1-8-4
(seven, one, eight, four)
07-08-17-29-30
(seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
07-12-17-26, Bonus: 4
(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: four)
08-19-36-39-45
(eight, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Month: 3, Day: 28, Year: 21
(Month: three; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one)
7-2-4
(seven, two, four)
01-07-11-13-16
(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, sixteen)
AS-6C-2D-4S-7S
(AS, 6C, 2D, 4S, 7S)
3-3-5, Fireball: 3
(three, three, five; Fireball: three)
4-2-2-1, Fireball: 3
(four, two, two, one; Fireball: three)
06-09-11-15-24, Xtra: 2
(six, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $224,000
6-6-5, Fireball: 8
(six, six, five; Fireball: eight)
3-5-2-5, Fireball: 8
(three, five, two, five; Fireball: eight)
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
1-3-0-8
(one, three, zero, eight)
5-2-2
(five, two, two)
6-8-2-3
(six, eight, two, three)
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
9-7-4-6
(nine, seven, four, six)
05-06-07-12-20-22-23-28-29-36-37-40-50-56-63-66-67-73-74-75
(five, six, seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five)
5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 26
(seven, nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
06-07-30-32-38-44, Kicker: 2-0-6-4-6-0
(six, seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: two, zero, six, four, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $11.3 million
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
0-7-7
(zero, seven, seven)
1-0-6-4
(one, zero, six, four)
8-0-7-2
(eight, zero, seven, two)
9-4-7-1-8
(nine, four, seven, one, eight)
0-2-4-5-1
(zero, two, four, five, one)
02-11-16-24-31
(two, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
01-04-05-17-28
(one, four, five, seventeen, twenty-eight)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
04-06-10-14-FREE-20-22-26-32
(four, six, ten, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-23-25-36-46-48
(two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight)
9-8-5-5
(nine, eight, five, five)
2-7-3-7
(two, seven, three, seven)
4-0-0-1
(four, zero, zero, one)
01-23-35-48
(one, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-eight)
04-09-19-21-23
(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
06-12-18-34-39-43
(six, twelve, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.55 million
1-2, Wild: 7
(one, two; Wild: seven)
3-6, Wild: 7
(three, six; Wild: seven)
1-6-5, Wild: 7
(one, six, five; Wild: seven)
7-0-0, Wild: 7
(seven, zero, zero; Wild: seven)
4-4-7-7, Wild: 7
(four, four, seven, seven; Wild: seven)
4-7-9-1, Wild: 7
(four, seven, nine, one; Wild: seven)
9-3-4-1-0, Wild: 7
(nine, three, four, one, zero; Wild: seven)
8-5-5-4-7, Wild: 7
(eight, five, five, four, seven; Wild: seven)
01-05-10-18-21
(one, five, ten, eighteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-4-8-8
(three, four, eight, eight)
7-0-9-3
(seven, zero, nine, three)
03-18-31-33-36, Power-Up: 3
(three, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
5-4-3
(five, four, three)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
8-3-3-8
(eight, three, three, eight)
1-3-8-2
(one, three, eight, two)
07-09-18-21-35
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)
7-6-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, six, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
6-7-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(six, seven, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-9-6-1, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, nine, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
3-6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(three, six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
7-9-4-4, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, nine, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
05-09-14-23-28, Bonus: 5
(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Bonus: five)
01-02-06-10-12-13-14-15-17-20-23-24
(one, two, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-07-09-10-12-14-15-18-19-20-23
(two, three, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-03-09-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-24
(one, three, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
1-5-8-2, FIREBALL: 1
(one, five, eight, two; FIREBALL: one)
5-5-8-3, FIREBALL: 1
(five, five, eight, three; FIREBALL: one)
2-2-5-5, FIREBALL: 9
(two, two, five, five; FIREBALL: nine)
1-4-8, FIREBALL: 5
(one, four, eight; FIREBALL: five)
6-1-0, FIREBALL: 6
(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: six)
6-7-2, FIREBALL: 3
(six, seven, two; FIREBALL: three)
03-09-10-25-32
(three, nine, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two)
0-0-2
(zero, zero, two)
3-4-5-0
(three, four, five, zero)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
5-1-9-4
(five, one, nine, four)
04-05-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-21
(four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
03-05-13-21-22-47
(three, five, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10.2 million
13-15-18-23-31-36, Doubler: N
(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
06-07-20-24-31
(six, seven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
2-5-8-6
(two, five, eight, six)