Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Fantasy 5

10-11-16-17-24

(ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

The Pick

06-22-25-26-37-44

(six, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Triple Twist

04-07-08-12-18-34

(four, seven, eight, twelve, eighteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.27 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-3-7

(one, three, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

0-5-1-2

(zero, five, one, two)

Cash 4 Midday

6-3-6-4

(six, three, six, four)

Natural State Jackpot

02-07-17-20-33

(two, seven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

6-4-8

(six, four, eight)

Daily 4

8-4-4-6

(eight, four, four, six)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.16

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.16)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

Fantasy 5

19-21-22-34-37

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $279,000

SuperLotto Plus

18-22-24-28-44, Mega Ball: 26

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-six)

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-19-27-29-31

(five, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

04-14-17-29-30-34

(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)

Lotto Plus

02-11-18-25-38-40

(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty)

Pick 3 Evening

3-5-1

(three, five, one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

03-04-16-22-31

(three, four, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Lucky Links Day

03-05-07-10-14-18-21-22

(three, five, seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

02-11-13-14-15-16-17-22

(two, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

Play3 Night

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Play4 Day

1-3-2-3

(one, three, two, three)

Play4 Night

2-4-2-9

(two, four, two, nine)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-09-10-21-25-32

(two, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

Play 3 Day

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

Play 3 Night

3-6-2

(three, six, two)

Play 4 Day

9-5-0-5

(nine, five, zero, five)

Play 4 Night

6-5-4-2

(six, five, four, two)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-1

(one, one)

DC 2 Midday

1-4

(one, four)

DC 3 Evening

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

DC 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

DC 4 Evening

4-1-5-1

(four, one, five, one)

DC 4 Midday

3-6-8-1

(three, six, eight, one)

DC 5 Evening

6-4-8-9-7

(six, four, eight, nine, seven)

DC 5 Midday

7-2-8-7-8

(seven, two, eight, seven, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

0-5

(zero, five)

Pick 2 Midday

4-8

(four, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-8

(three, six, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-0-7

(four, three, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-1-6

(one, one, one, six)

Pick 5 Evening

9-1-8-8-7

(nine, one, eight, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-0-8-2

(zero, one, zero, eight, two)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

2-9-4

(two, nine, four)

Cash 3 Midday

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

1-9-2-2

(one, nine, two, two)

Cash 4 Midday

8-9-4-5

(eight, nine, four, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-7-3-6-2

(nine, seven, three, six, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-5-2-6-5

(six, five, two, six, five)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

16-21-25-37-40

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $372,000

Pick 3 Day

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

Pick 3 Night

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Weekly Grand

12-18-21-23-29

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-02-05-33-36

(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-05-17-25-45

(two, five, seventeen, twenty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

06-07-09-10-23-26-30-31-34-42-55-56-62-63-64-65-68-70-75-78, BE: 23

(six, seven, nine, ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-three)

Daily Three-Midday

3-3-5, SB: 8

(three, three, five; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

3-3-6-7, SB: 8

(three, three, six, seven; SB: eight)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-5

(three, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-6-7

(three, three, six, seven)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

Daily Pick 3

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

Super Kansas Cash

02-04-19-27-32, Cash Ball: 18

(two, four, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

KENTUCKY

Cash Ball

03-11-20-21, Cash Ball: 13

(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-one; Cash Ball: thirteen)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-1-7

(nine, four, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-9-7

(five, three, nine, seven)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

06-13-14-15-16

(six, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen)

Lotto

07-17-28-30-31-35

(seven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

MAINE

WPT

3C-6H-9H-4S-5S

(3C, 6H, 9H, 4S, 5S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QC-5C-3D-6D-7H

(QC, 5C, 3D, 6D, 7H)

Bonus Match 5

03-13-18-26-35, Bonus: 39

(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-3-8

(two, four, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-4-0

(three, four, four, zero)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

2-1-8-6

(two, one, eight, six)

Numbers Midday

7-5-8-3

(seven, five, eight, three)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

02-03-15-35-45-47

(two, three, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million

Poker Lotto

JC-QC-2D-4D-9S

(JC, QC, 2D, 4D, 9S)

Midday Daily 3

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Midday Daily 4

0-2-3-2

(zero, two, three, two)

Daily 3

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

Daily 4

2-3-8-6

(two, three, eight, six)

Fantasy 5

04-09-13-21-25

(four, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Keno

01-04-10-18-30-36-37-38-39-46-49-52-55-58-59-62-66-67-68-69-74-75

(one, four, ten, eighteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

Gopher 5

01-07-15-27-33

(one, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Northstar Cash

06-07-08-09-12

(six, seven, eight, nine, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

09-27-31-34-39-44

(nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-5

(two, seven, five)

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-8-6

(zero, eight, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-8-4

(seven, one, eight, four)

Show Me Cash

07-08-17-29-30

(seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

07-12-17-26, Bonus: 4

(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: four)

Montana Cash

08-19-36-39-45

(eight, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 3, Day: 28, Year: 21

(Month: three; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one)

Pick 3

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

Pick 5

01-07-11-13-16

(one, seven, eleven, thirteen, sixteen)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AS-6C-2D-4S-7S

(AS, 6C, 2D, 4S, 7S)

Pick 3

3-3-5, Fireball: 3

(three, three, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 4

4-2-2-1, Fireball: 3

(four, two, two, one; Fireball: three)

Cash 5

06-09-11-15-24, Xtra: 2

(six, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $224,000

Midday Pick 3

6-6-5, Fireball: 8

(six, six, five; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

3-5-2-5, Fireball: 8

(three, five, two, five; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-0-8

(one, three, zero, eight)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

Win 4 Midday

6-8-2-3

(six, eight, two, three)

Numbers Evening

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

Win 4 Evening

9-7-4-6

(nine, seven, four, six)

Pick 10

05-06-07-12-20-22-23-28-29-36-37-40-50-56-63-66-67-73-74-75

(five, six, seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 4 Day

7-9-4-6, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, nine, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

06-07-30-32-38-44, Kicker: 2-0-6-4-6-0

(six, seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: two, zero, six, four, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $11.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-6-4

(one, zero, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-7-2

(eight, zero, seven, two)

Pick 5 Evening

9-4-7-1-8

(nine, four, seven, one, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-2-4-5-1

(zero, two, four, five, one)

Rolling Cash 5

02-11-16-24-31

(two, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-04-05-17-28

(one, four, five, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Pick 3

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-10-14-FREE-20-22-26-32

(four, six, ten, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Megabucks

02-23-25-36-46-48

(two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight)

Pick 4 1PM

9-8-5-5

(nine, eight, five, five)

Pick 4 4PM

2-7-3-7

(two, seven, three, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

4-0-0-1

(four, zero, zero, one)

Win for Life

01-23-35-48

(one, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-09-19-21-23

(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

06-12-18-34-39-43

(six, twelve, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.55 million

Pick 2 Day

1-2, Wild: 7

(one, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

3-6, Wild: 7

(three, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

1-6-5, Wild: 7

(one, six, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-0, Wild: 7

(seven, zero, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

4-4-7-7, Wild: 7

(four, four, seven, seven; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-9-1, Wild: 7

(four, seven, nine, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

9-3-4-1-0, Wild: 7

(nine, three, four, one, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

8-5-5-4-7, Wild: 7

(eight, five, five, four, seven; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

01-05-10-18-21

(one, five, ten, eighteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-4-8-8

(three, four, eight, eight)

Numbers Midday

7-0-9-3

(seven, zero, nine, three)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

03-18-31-33-36, Power-Up: 3

(three, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-3-8

(eight, three, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-8-2

(one, three, eight, two)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

07-09-18-21-35

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-6-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, six, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

6-7-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, seven, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Evening

9-9-6-1, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, nine, six, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

3-6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(three, six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

7-9-4-4, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, nine, four, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Tennessee Cash

05-09-14-23-28, Bonus: 5

(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-10-12-13-14-15-17-20-23-24

(one, two, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-07-09-10-12-14-15-18-19-20-23

(two, three, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-09-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-24

(one, three, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-5-8-2, FIREBALL: 1

(one, five, eight, two; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

5-5-8-3, FIREBALL: 1

(five, five, eight, three; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

2-2-5-5, FIREBALL: 9

(two, two, five, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

1-4-8, FIREBALL: 5

(one, four, eight; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-0, FIREBALL: 6

(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

6-7-2, FIREBALL: 3

(six, seven, two; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-09-10-25-32

(three, nine, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

Pick 4 Day

3-4-5-0

(three, four, five, zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

Daily 4

5-1-9-4

(five, one, nine, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

04-05-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-19-21

(four, five, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Megabucks

03-05-13-21-22-47

(three, five, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10.2 million

SuperCash

13-15-18-23-31-36, Doubler: N

(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

06-07-20-24-31

(six, seven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

Daily Pick 3

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

Daily Pick 4

2-5-8-6

(two, five, eight, six)