Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Fantasy 5

05-12-16-25-27

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $149,000

The Pick

05-12-22-24-37-41

(five, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Triple Twist

12-22-28-29-36-42

(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.62 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

Cash 3 Midday

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

Cash 4 Evening

2-6-6-7

(two, six, six, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

8-4-1-6

(eight, four, one, six)

Natural State Jackpot

03-06-21-23-28

(three, six, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Daily 3 Midday

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Daily 4

2-0-4-6

(two, zero, four, six)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:47.61

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 47.61)

Fantasy 5

01-02-04-08-34

(one, two, four, eight, thirty-four)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

03-11-13-14-15-16-20-21

(three, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

Play4 Day

9-1-1-0

(nine, one, one, zero)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

3-0

(three, zero)

DC 2 Midday

6-1

(six, one)

DC 3 Evening

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

DC 3 Midday

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

DC 4 Evening

1-9-0-8

(one, nine, zero, eight)

DC 4 Midday

1-7-4-7

(one, seven, four, seven)

DC 5 Evening

7-9-6-8-7

(seven, nine, six, eight, seven)

DC 5 Midday

8-0-3-6-0

(eight, zero, three, six, zero)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

0-3

(zero, three)

Pick 2 Midday

8-7

(eight, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-0-1

(nine, five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-3-9

(nine, three, three, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

4-3-8-7-2

(four, three, eight, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-5-7-4-5

(seven, five, seven, four, five)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

7-1-8-3

(seven, one, eight, three)

Cash 4 Midday

7-3-9-6

(seven, three, nine, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-9-7-5-9

(seven, nine, seven, five, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-6-1-4-1

(four, six, one, four, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-13-15-30-32

(one, thirteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-two)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-05-13-15-18-20-25-31-32-41-49-54-55-59-69-71-76-77-78, BE: 31

(one, three, five, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: thirty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

6-1-4, SB: 9

(six, one, four; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

4-5-7-2, SB: 9

(four, five, seven, two; SB: nine)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-7-2

(four, five, seven, two)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

Daily Pick 3

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

Super Kansas Cash

03-06-07-12-14, Cash Ball: 14

(three, six, seven, twelve, fourteen; Cash Ball: fourteen)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-3-2

(one, eight, three, two)

Quick Bucks

07-18-26-30, Bonus: 5

(seven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty; Bonus: five)

MAINE

WPT

AC-8C-6D-8H-10S

(AC, 8C, 6D, 8H, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QH-KH-10C-6H-3S

(QH, KH, 10C, 6H, 3S)

Bonus Match 5

11-30-32-34-38, Bonus: 33

(eleven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-5-8

(three, three, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-7-8

(zero, six, seven, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

8-1-7-6

(eight, one, seven, six)

Numbers Midday

7-2-5-0

(seven, two, five, zero)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

15-16-17-18-28-34

(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Poker Lotto

JC-2C-9C-6D-3H

(JC, 2C, 9C, 6D, 3H)

Midday Daily 3

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Midday Daily 4

0-7-8-9

(zero, seven, eight, nine)

Daily 3

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

Daily 4

2-3-0-5

(two, three, zero, five)

Fantasy 5

10-20-21-31-33

(ten, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-10-14-16-20-28-33-34-37-38-41-45-48-51-54-55-65-66-67-69-70-73

(one, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-three)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

Gopher 5

10-19-20-29-40

(ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Northstar Cash

07-12-14-17-18

(seven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

06-08-14-24-32-41

(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-5-2

(six, three, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-4-7

(zero, seven, four, seven)

Show Me Cash

02-07-19-26-31

(two, seven, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-02-16-24, Bonus: 11

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-four; Bonus: eleven)

Montana Cash

03-04-08-24-25

(three, four, eight, twenty-four, twenty-five)

NEBRASKA

Pick 3

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-4-2

(five, one, four, two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

Win 4 Midday

4-8-3-3

(four, eight, three, three)

Numbers Evening

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

Win 4 Evening

0-7-7-9

(zero, seven, seven, nine)

Pick 10

01-11-12-15-21-22-27-33-34-35-36-37-46-53-63-65-68-71-73-79

(one, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

4-6-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, six, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, one, one, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

21-27-37-39-42-47, Kicker: 8-0-2-7-2-6

(twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-seven; Kicker: eight, zero, two, seven, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $7.4 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-8-6-2

(two, eight, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-2-8

(five, six, two, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

0-5-9-3-8

(zero, five, nine, three, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-1-1-4-7

(eight, one, one, four, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

01-02-15-38-39

(one, two, fifteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-04-06-19-26

(two, four, six, nineteen, twenty-six)

Pick 3

0-5-1

(zero, five, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-06-09-13-FREE-17-21-27-30

(two, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-4-4-3

(three, four, four, three)

Pick 4 4PM

1-4-7-7

(one, four, seven, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

7-3-4-3

(seven, three, four, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

09-12-21-38-43

(nine, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

14-15-20-25-32-35

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Pick 2 Day

2-0, Wild: 4

(two, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

4-9, Wild: 9

(four, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

0-2-2, Wild: 4

(zero, two, two; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-4-7, Wild: 9

(two, four, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-1-6-1, Wild: 4

(zero, one, six, one; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-2-5, Wild: 9

(three, two, two, five; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

8-0-4-9-6, Wild: 4

(eight, zero, four, nine, six; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

4-7-0-7-6, Wild: 9

(four, seven, zero, seven, six; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

05-10-20-25-30

(five, ten, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $44,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-7-1-2

(three, seven, one, two)

Numbers Midday

8-4-0-8

(eight, four, zero, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

06-13-16-23-35, Power-Up: 2

(six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-2-2

(six, zero, two, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, two, three; Lucky Sum: six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-1-9, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, one, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

4-8-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, eight, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

3-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, four, six, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Tennessee Cash

01-03-16-28-29, Bonus: 1

(one, three, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Bonus: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-21-22-23-24

(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-08-11-14-15-16-17-18-19-20

(three, four, six, eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-05-08-09-12-13-15-16-19-22

(one, two, three, five, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

1-4-4-7, FIREBALL:

(one, four, four, seven; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

0-9-2-7, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, nine, two, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

8-9-3-6, FIREBALL: 5

(eight, nine, three, six; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

0-0-0, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, zero, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-2, FIREBALL: 6

(two, eight, two; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

3-7-5, FIREBALL: 8

(three, seven, five; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-09-10-16-29

(one, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 4 Day

8-4-4-4

(eight, four, four, four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Daily 4

1-1-1-1

(one, one, one, one)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Daily Pick 4

3-6-6-3

(three, six, six, three)