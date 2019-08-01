Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

Fantasy 5

05-22-30-32-37

(five, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

The Pick

08-11-14-20-26-29

(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Cash 3 Midday

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

Cash 4 Evening

0-4-4-8

(zero, four, four, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-7-4

(nine, three, seven, four)

Natural State Jackpot

01-05-13-22-39

(one, five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

Daily 3 Midday

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

Daily 4

0-2-2-1

(zero, two, two, one)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:47.77

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 47.77)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

Fantasy 5

08-13-18-20-30

(eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

SuperLotto Plus

01-08-28-37-41, Mega Ball: 8

(one, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-one; Mega Ball: eight)

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-15-16-22-31

(four, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

01-02-03-20-26-40

(one, two, three, twenty, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

11-20-27-28-33

(eleven, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Lucky Links Day

04-06-08-09-11-12-15-21

(four, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one)

Lucky Links Night

03-06-09-11-12-13-14-16

(three, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen)

Play3 Day

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Play3 Night

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

Play4 Day

3-8-8-9

(three, eight, eight, nine)

Play4 Night

8-7-4-7

(eight, seven, four, seven)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

02-07-12-18-22-34

(two, seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

Play 3 Day

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

Play 3 Night

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

Play 4 Day

5-9-5-6

(five, nine, five, six)

Play 4 Night

0-8-2-2

(zero, eight, two, two)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-3

(zero, three)

DC 2 Midday

6-2

(six, two)

DC 3 Evening

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

DC 3 Midday

4-5-3

(four, five, three)

DC 4 Evening

6-9-4-6

(six, nine, four, six)

DC 4 Midday

2-1-9-6

(two, one, nine, six)

DC 5 Evening

5-9-4-7-8

(five, nine, four, seven, eight)

DC 5 Midday

1-9-9-9-5

(one, nine, nine, nine, five)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

2-5

(two, five)

Pick 2 Midday

4-4

(four, four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-6-4

(zero, six, four)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-2-8

(five, three, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-1-5

(three, eight, one, five)

Pick 5 Evening

9-3-5-3-9

(nine, three, five, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-6-8-9

(seven, zero, six, eight, nine)

GEORGIA

All or Nothing Day

01-04-07-08-10-13-15-20-21-22-23-24

(one, four, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-07-08-11-12-13-16-19-20-22-23-24

(four, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

05-07-09-11-12-13-16-17-18-21-22-23

(five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

03-05-08-09-10-11-12-16-19-20-22-23

(three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Cash 3 Midday

3-7-1

(three, seven, one)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-7-4

(zero, one, seven, four)

Cash 4 Midday

3-6-8-2

(three, six, eight, two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-2-0-0-8

(two, two, zero, zero, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-3-1-4-1

(nine, three, one, four, one)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

01-07-08-28-40

(one, seven, eight, twenty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

Pick 3 Day

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

Pick 3 Night

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

Weekly Grand

05-11-14-17-20

(five, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-15-18-35-40

(one, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty)

Lucky Day Lotto

09-14-19-21-24

(nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

03-04-06-09-12-15-20-22-23-24-36-51-59-62-66-75-76-77-78-79, BE: 75

(three, four, six, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-five)

Daily Three-Midday

3-6-6, SB: 5

(three, six, six; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

4-0-0-3, SB: 5

(four, zero, zero, three; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-6

(three, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-0-3

(four, zero, zero, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

Daily Pick 3

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

Super Kansas Cash

02-08-13-18-24, Cash Ball: 10

(two, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $805,000

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-8-7

(seven, five, eight, seven)

Quick Bucks

01-04-07-20, Bonus: 4

(one, four, seven, twenty; Bonus: four)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

06-13-24-25-33

(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Lotto

09-23-30-32-36-38

(nine, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Pick 3

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

Pick 4

6-2-8-7

(six, two, eight, seven)

MAINE

WPT

JC-AD-QS-6H-4S

(JC, AD, QS, 6H, 4S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QD-KD-9C-10D-3H

(QD, KD, 9C, 10D, 3H)

Bonus Match 5

07-22-23-33-36, Bonus: 4

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six; Bonus: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-3

(five, eight, three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-5-6

(one, three, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-3-8

(eight, six, three, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

8-5-7-7

(eight, five, seven, seven)

Numbers Midday

8-0-5-8

(eight, zero, five, eight)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

01-18-21-22-24-32

(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $13.75 million

Poker Lotto

QC-JD-QS-6H-8S

(QC, JD, QS, 6H, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

Midday Daily 4

3-0-2-6

(three, zero, two, six)

Daily 3

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Daily 4

4-6-2-3

(four, six, two, three)

Fantasy 5

11-15-18-26-35

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

02-07-08-15-18-25-26-32-33-35-41-43-45-47-49-54-59-61-63-67-74-78

(two, seven, eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-6-3

(five, six, three)

Gopher 5

03-09-21-31-38

(three, nine, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $685,000

Northstar Cash

13-15-18-21-25

(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

09-19-24-28-30-31

(nine, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-6-8

(four, eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-8-9

(six, three, eight, nine)

Show Me Cash

09-12-23-27-32

(nine, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-08-11-12, Bonus: 16

(three, eight, eleven, twelve; Bonus: sixteen)

Montana Cash

01-04-15-23-38

(one, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 5, Day: 25, Year: 64

(Month: five; Day: twenty-five; Year: sixty-four)

Pick 3

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

Pick 5

04-07-24-30-38

(four, seven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

3C-5D-9H-10H-8S

(3C, 5D, 9H, 10H, 8S)

Pick 3

1-9-4, Fireball: 7

(one, nine, four; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

9-4-0-1, Fireball: 7

(nine, four, zero, one; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

06-13-19-30-36, Xtra: 3

(six, thirteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-six; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

Midday Pick 3

6-2-3, Fireball: 1

(six, two, three; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

4-4-7-9, Fireball: 1

(four, four, seven, nine; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-0-6

(one, nine, zero, six)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)

Win 4 Midday

8-0-8-2

(eight, zero, eight, two)

Numbers Evening

5-1-0

(five, one, zero)

Win 4 Evening

9-6-7-3

(nine, six, seven, three)

Pick 10

03-06-14-15-16-17-25-33-38-42-43-49-52-54-62-63-67-69-76-79

(three, six, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, one, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

11-21-26-27-32-40, Kicker: -7-2-6-6-4

(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty; Kicker: zero, seven, two, six, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-0-2

(nine, five, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-6-6

(five, nine, six, six)

Pick 5 Evening

0-9-7-5-7

(zero, nine, seven, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-0-6-6

(one, one, zero, six, six)

Rolling Cash 5

06-10-12-17-26

(six, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-07-16-20-21

(one, seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-11-13-FREE-19-22-26-29

(four, eight, eleven, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $21,000

Megabucks

08-14-22-31-37-45

(eight, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Pick 4 1PM

0-0-9-5

(zero, zero, nine, five)

Pick 4 4PM

5-0-0-9

(five, zero, zero, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

7-7-8-1

(seven, seven, eight, one)

Win for Life

21-26-41-43

(twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-24-30-36-37

(one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-03-04-36-42-46

(one, three, four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $860,000

Pick 2 Day

6-9, Wild: 8

(six, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

2-0, Wild: 1

(two, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

0-8-2, Wild: 8

(zero, eight, two; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-1, Wild: 1

(eight, seven, one; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

4-8-4-7, Wild: 8

(four, eight, four, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-9-2, Wild: 1

(two, four, nine, two; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

6-0-6-9-3, Wild: 8

(six, zero, six, nine, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

2-0-2-4-8, Wild: 1

(two, zero, two, four, eight; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

04-08-20-26-28

(four, eight, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-5-0-4

(two, five, zero, four)

Numbers Midday

2-6-2-2

(two, six, two, two)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-10-26-28-34, Power-Up: 2

(nine, ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-8

(zero, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-6-2-3

(three, six, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-9-5

(two, three, nine, five)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

04-05-07-18-32

(four, five, seven, eighteen, thirty-two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-2-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, two, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

2-8-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, eight, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

0-7-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, seven, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

5-1-7-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, one, seven, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Midday

8-1-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, one, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Morning

5-2-7-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, two, seven, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Tennessee Cash

09-13-17-20-25, Bonus: 3

(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-05-06-09-13-14-15-18-19-20-21-22

(two, five, six, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-08-09-12-15-19-20-22-23

(one, two, three, four, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-07-08-11-12-16-17-19-20-21

(one, two, three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

1-0-4-6, FIREBALL: 4

(one, zero, four, six; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

2-0-7-7, FIREBALL:

(two, zero, seven, seven; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

2-3-1-3, FIREBALL: 2

(two, three, one, three; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

1-9-0, FIREBALL: 2

(one, nine, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-2, FIREBALL: 9

(two, eight, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

8-4-1, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, four, one; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

09-16-28-29-30

(nine, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-4-9

(eight, one, four, nine)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

Hit 5

01-02-05-09-23

(one, two, five, nine, twenty-three)

Keno

01-08-17-19-24-27-28-32-36-40-41-45-46-47-58-61-66-68-70-78

(one, eight, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

Daily 4

2-5-8-4

(two, five, eight, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-03-04-06-07-08-12-13-15-19-20

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Megabucks

04-13-17-37-40-42

(four, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

SuperCash

07-11-18-29-34-37, Doubler: N

(seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

05-08-19-24-26

(five, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

Daily Pick 3

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

Daily Pick 4

5-3-4-6

(five, three, four, six)