Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

Fantasy 5

03-24-25-34-40

(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-6

(seven, six, six)

Cash 4 Evening

1-3-5-6

(one, three, five, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-9-7-1

(four, nine, seven, one)

Natural State Jackpot

15-17-30-32-37

(fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

Daily 4

7-8-8-9

(seven, eight, eight, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.84

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.84)

Estimated jackpot: $251,000

Fantasy 5

13-14-15-20-38

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-14-19-29-31

(four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

02-10-20-22-25

(two, ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Lotto

09-12-14-15-35-36

(nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Lucky Links Day

08-09-10-13-15-20-21-22

(eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

01-02-03-05-17-19-20-22

(one, two, three, five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

Play3 Night

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

Play4 Day

9-4-4-5

(nine, four, four, five)

Play4 Night

6-4-0-3

(six, four, zero, three)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

Play 3 Night

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Play 4 Day

2-6-8-1

(two, six, eight, one)

Play 4 Night

2-0-7-9

(two, zero, seven, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-8

(five, eight)

DC 2 Midday

9-1

(nine, one)

DC 3 Evening

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

DC 3 Midday

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

DC 4 Evening

6-1-1-4

(six, one, one, four)

DC 4 Midday

6-9-4-7

(six, nine, four, seven)

DC 5 Evening

0-0-0-4-6

(zero, zero, zero, four, six)

DC 5 Midday

8-4-4-0-0

(eight, four, four, zero, zero)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-6

(three, six)

Pick 2 Midday

9-8

(nine, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-1-3

(eight, three, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-7-7

(zero, five, seven, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

5-0-7-4-5

(five, zero, seven, four, five)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-6-0-7

(nine, zero, six, zero, seven)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

JH-AS-10H-7S-10S

(JH, AS, 10H, 7S, 10S)

All or Nothing Day

04-06-07-09-11-13-15-16-19-22-23-24

(four, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-07-08-09-14-16-20-21-23-24

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-08-09-10-12-14-15-16-19-21-23

(three, four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

02-04-06-09-10-11-13-14-16-18-20-23

(two, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-4

(four, one, four)

Cash 4 Evening

1-8-5-0

(one, eight, five, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

3-4-7-1

(three, four, seven, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-0-7-6-7

(zero, zero, seven, six, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-9-4-5-1

(two, nine, four, five, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

Pick 3 Night

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-16-24-41-43

(eight, sixteen, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-three)

Lucky Day Lotto

12-15-21-26-29

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

04-20-35-36-43

(four, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

Quick Draw Midday

01-17-21-22-29-42-44-45-46-48-50-54-60-62-63-64-69-70-75-76, BE: 50

(one, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: fifty)

Daily Three-Midday

7-3-8, SB:

(seven, three, eight; SB: zero)

Daily Three-Evening

0-4-9, SB: 7

(zero, four, nine; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

8-4-9-4, SB:

(eight, four, nine, four; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Evening

7-0-7-1, SB: 7

(seven, zero, seven, one; SB: seven)

Quick Draw Evening

01-03-04-05-09-21-22-30-31-32-35-41-44-52-56-58-62-63-72-73, BE: 41

(one, three, four, five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-three; BE: forty-one)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-7-1

(seven, zero, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-9-4

(eight, four, nine, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

Daily Pick 3

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

JH-3C-3D-2H-2S

(JH, 3C, 3D, 2H, 2S)

Cash Ball

10-16-20-29, Cash Ball: 19

(ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-3-1

(zero, eight, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-4-4

(three, seven, four, four)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

Pick 4

1-1-5-0

(one, one, five, zero)

MAINE

WPT

JC-JH-5C-9C-9S

(JC, JH, 5C, 9C, 9S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

4C-9C-10C-3H-10S

(4C, 9C, 10C, 3H, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

01-09-15-30-38, Bonus: 37

(one, nine, fifteen, thirty, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-8-2

(five, seven, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-6-2

(seven, one, six, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

07-10-18-25-34

(seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

0-4-7-7

(zero, four, seven, seven)

Numbers Midday

4-8-2-7

(four, eight, two, seven)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AC-6C-10C-6D-8S

(AC, 6C, 10C, 6D, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

Midday Daily 4

0-1-4-9

(zero, one, four, nine)

Daily 3

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

Daily 4

8-8-8-1

(eight, eight, eight, one)

Fantasy 5

07-29-30-31-36

(seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $221,000

Keno

03-04-11-12-15-20-26-31-33-36-46-50-52-55-58-60-65-66-67-69-70-79

(three, four, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Northstar Cash

02-04-06-26-27

(two, four, six, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-6-3-6

(three, six, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-4-6

(eight, three, four, six)

Show Me Cash

04-05-18-30-34

(four, five, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-07-11-18, Bonus: 15

(one, seven, eleven, eighteen; Bonus: fifteen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 10, Day: 10, Year: 94

(Month: ten; Day: ten; Year: ninety-four)

Pick 3

1-8-5

(one, eight, five)

Pick 5

07-13-22-24-25

(seven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

QH-4D-7H-9H-3S

(QH, 4D, 7H, 9H, 3S)

Pick 3

3-8-1, Fireball: 7

(three, eight, one; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

9-2-3-4, Fireball: 7

(nine, two, three, four; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

15-31-32-35-36, Xtra: 5

(fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $498,000

Midday Pick 3

2-8-3, Fireball: 3

(two, eight, three; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

4-4-5-4, Fireball: 3

(four, four, five, four; Fireball: three)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-5-8

(nine, five, eight)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

Win 4 Midday

4-0-7-4

(four, zero, seven, four)

Numbers Evening

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

Win 4 Evening

0-7-5-1

(zero, seven, five, one)

Pick 10

05-06-07-10-11-15-16-18-23-24-27-36-37-43-44-46-53-60-64-76

(five, six, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

04-06-19-27-41

(four, six, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Pick 3 Day

7-4-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, four, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, seven, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

Pick 4 Day

3-3-0-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, three, zero, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-9-1, Lucky Sum: 28

(nine, nine, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-1-8-7

(nine, one, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-7-1

(four, two, seven, one)

Pick 5 Evening

1-4-6-0-5

(one, four, six, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-2-4-4

(four, two, two, four, four)

Rolling Cash 5

02-08-29-32-37

(two, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $203,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

07-27-28-31-36

(seven, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Pick 3

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-07-11-16-FREE-18-23-26-30

(three, seven, eleven, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

Pick 4 1PM

1-8-6-7

(one, eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

4-6-8-7

(four, six, eight, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

3-3-5-1

(three, three, five, one)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

12-14-18-19-20

(twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-03-21-38-41-47

(two, three, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

Pick 2 Day

4-7, Wild: 8

(four, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

2-3, Wild: 8

(two, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-0-4, Wild: 8

(nine, zero, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-4, Wild: 8

(eight, three, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-8-5-5, Wild: 8

(six, eight, five, five; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-1-4, Wild: 8

(nine, six, one, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

7-8-5-4-3, Wild: 8

(seven, eight, five, four, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

9-5-8-3-8, Wild: 8

(nine, five, eight, three, eight; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

08-09-25-26-27

(eight, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-3-6-9

(nine, three, six, nine)

Numbers Midday

8-6-7-6

(eight, six, seven, six)

Wild Money

03-07-17-27-31, Extra: 9

(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Extra: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-10-13-14-36, Power-Up: 2

(nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-7-0

(five, nine, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-7-4

(four, two, seven, four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, six, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

0-9-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, nine, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

5-9-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, four, six, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

5-4-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, four, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-08-10-11-12-18-19-20-21-22

(one, two, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-06-12-13-14-15-16-18-19-20

(two, three, five, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

04-06-09-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-21-23

(four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-04-07-11-13-14-16-17-19-22-23-24

(one, four, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5

07-18-19-20-27

(seven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Daily 4 Day

7-4-9-3, FIREBALL: 8

(seven, four, nine, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

4-4-4-4, FIREBALL: 9

(four, four, four, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

9-9-6-3, FIREBALL: 9

(nine, nine, six, three; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Night

1-1-1-9, FIREBALL: 8

(one, one, one, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-6, FIREBALL: 1

(nine, three, six; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-1, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, three, one; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

3-4-2, FIREBALL: 1

(three, four, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Night

4-0-9, FIREBALL: 6

(four, zero, nine; FIREBALL: six)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-15-18-31-32

(one, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Cash 5 Night

08-10-15-31-34

(eight, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

Pick 3 Night

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

Pick 4 Day

0-6-7-3

(zero, six, seven, three)

Pick 4 Night

7-3-8-5

(seven, three, eight, five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

Keno

03-07-09-19-20-31-41-45-48-50-53-59-64-65-66-69-73-74-75-78

(three, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

Match 4

09-13-20-22

(nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two)

WISCONSIN

SuperCash

04-07-28-29-34-35, Doubler: N

(four, seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-03-05-21-22

(one, three, five, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

Daily Pick 4

7-1-4-6

(seven, one, four, six)