Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

Fantasy 5

06-08-11-19-41

(six, eight, eleven, nineteen, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Cash 4 Evening

7-3-4-9

(seven, three, four, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

5-8-0-2

(five, eight, zero, two)

Natural State Jackpot

08-15-20-30-37

(eight, fifteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $95,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-1-0

(five, one, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Daily 4

0-6-5-8

(zero, six, five, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:42.64

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 42.64)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Fantasy 5

05-06-15-17-26

(five, six, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $464,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-11-15-19-21

(two, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

02-07-10-11-32

(two, seven, ten, eleven, thirty-two)

Lotto

08-14-17-33-39-40

(eight, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty)

Lucky Links Day

01-03-04-06-10-11-12-22

(one, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

04-05-09-10-12-15-19-20

(four, five, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Play3 Day

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Play3 Night

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

Play4 Day

8-7-8-6

(eight, seven, eight, six)

Play4 Night

9-1-3-0

(nine, one, three, zero)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-05-08-11-17-24

(one, five, eight, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Play 3 Day

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

Play 3 Night

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Play 4 Day

6-7-8-3

(six, seven, eight, three)

Play 4 Night

1-3-6-7

(one, three, six, seven)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-0

(seven, zero)

DC 2 Midday

8-3

(eight, three)

DC 3 Evening

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

DC 3 Midday

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

DC 4 Evening

7-7-0-5

(seven, seven, zero, five)

DC 4 Midday

2-2-6-5

(two, two, six, five)

DC 5 Evening

3-6-7-3-0

(three, six, seven, three, zero)

DC 5 Midday

8-9-5-6-4

(eight, nine, five, six, four)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

7-3

(seven, three)

Pick 2 Midday

7-7

(seven, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-7

(eight, five, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-0-9

(three, two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-5-1

(six, four, five, one)

Pick 5 Evening

3-1-4-6-9

(three, one, four, six, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-3-4-3

(zero, three, three, four, three)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

JH-QS-4H-8H-8S

(JH, QS, 4H, 8H, 8S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-05-06-08-09-13-15-19-20-22

(two, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-05-08-12-14-17-20-22-23-24

(two, three, four, five, eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-08-13-14-15-16-17-19-22-23

(one, two, four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-03-04-05-06-08-09-10-14-15-16-20

(one, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

Cash 3 Midday

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

8-4-7-6

(eight, four, seven, six)

Cash 4 Midday

3-8-1-5

(three, eight, one, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

4-4-9-1-7

(four, four, nine, one, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-9-7-5-5

(seven, nine, seven, five, five)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

Pick 3 Night

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-15-27-28-33

(two, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Lucky Day Lotto

25-29-31-38-40

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

02-07-13-26-27

(two, seven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Quick Draw Midday

02-07-10-12-14-17-19-29-32-37-41-49-52-57-58-64-66-70-76-79, BE: 10

(two, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: ten)

Daily Three-Midday

3-1-7, SB: 3

(three, one, seven; SB: three)

Daily Three-Evening

5-2-2, SB: 7

(five, two, two; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

4-3-2-9, SB: 3

(four, three, two, nine; SB: three)

Daily Four-Evening

5-1-1-8, SB: 7

(five, one, one, eight; SB: seven)

Quick Draw Evening

05-06-09-28-29-31-35-38-39-44-46-50-51-53-54-55-56-66-71-77, BE: 39

(five, six, nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-nine)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-1-8

(five, one, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-2-9

(four, three, two, nine)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-7

(two, nine, seven)

Daily Pick 3

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

JC-2C-9C-6S-7S

(JC, 2C, 9C, 6S, 7S)

Cash Ball

20-24-26-34, Cash Ball: 25

(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-6

(eight, two, six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-2-7-4

(zero, two, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-0-2

(six, three, zero, two)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

7-8-8

(seven, eight, eight)

Pick 4

8-7-8-7

(eight, seven, eight, seven)

MAINE

WPT

JS-5D-2S-3S-8S

(JS, 5D, 2S, 3S, 8S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QS-KS-4D-7D-9H

(QS, KS, 4D, 7D, 9H)

Bonus Match 5

17-28-29-33-37, Bonus: 20

(seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty)

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-0-1-3

(two, zero, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-8-5

(one, five, eight, five)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

03-12-24-30-34

(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

0-8-3-1

(zero, eight, three, one)

Numbers Midday

3-3-7-8

(three, three, seven, eight)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KC-KS-6C-3D-5H

(KC, KS, 6C, 3D, 5H)

Midday Daily 3

5-7-7

(five, seven, seven)

Midday Daily 4

6-1-2-3

(six, one, two, three)

Daily 3

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

Daily 4

8-9-4-7

(eight, nine, four, seven)

Fantasy 5

05-10-24-31-39

(five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

02-03-11-17-21-26-28-30-31-32-35-37-41-47-48-53-54-57-58-67-69-80

(two, three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Gopher 5

12-25-38-39-42

(twelve, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $645,000

Northstar Cash

01-02-21-22-29

(one, two, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-4-2

(zero, six, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-3-7

(five, six, three, seven)

Show Me Cash

04-10-12-20-36

(four, ten, twelve, twenty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

05-14-20-26, Bonus: 13

(five, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six; Bonus: thirteen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 29, Year: 79

(Month: six; Day: twenty-nine; Year: seventy-nine)

Pick 3

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

Pick 5

03-17-24-25-28

(three, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $164,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JC-KC-KD-3D-10S

(JC, KC, KD, 3D, 10S)

Pick 3

0-3-9, Fireball: 1

(zero, three, nine; Fireball: one)

Pick 4

2-2-3-5, Fireball: 1

(two, two, three, five; Fireball: one)

Cash 5

04-06-08-21-39, Xtra: 5

(four, six, eight, twenty-one, thirty-nine; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $528,000

Midday Pick 3

9-9-3, Fireball: 2

(nine, nine, three; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

3-9-9-4, Fireball: 2

(three, nine, nine, four; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

Win 4 Midday

2-7-2-2

(two, seven, two, two)

Numbers Evening

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

Win 4 Evening

6-1-4-9

(six, one, four, nine)

Pick 10

04-06-08-26-27-28-29-31-43-46-48-49-57-60-63-69-71-72-76-80

(four, six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

05-18-27-29-37

(five, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, four, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

Pick 4 Day

6-0-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, zero, six, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Pick 4 Evening

1-7-7-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, seven, seven, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-4-0

(eight, nine, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-6-0

(zero, four, six, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

0-2-6-3-9

(zero, two, six, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-7-7-7

(one, three, seven, seven, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

03-12-18-22-34

(three, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-02-05-08-16

(one, two, five, eight, sixteen)

Pick 3

2-7-1

(two, seven, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-05-12-16-FREE-19-22-28-31

(three, five, twelve, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-8-4-3

(nine, eight, four, three)

Pick 4 4PM

1-2-2-1

(one, two, two, one)

Pick 4 7PM

8-1-6-6

(eight, one, six, six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-08-33-34-36

(three, eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-22-28-32-37-49

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 2 Day

6-3, Wild: 5

(six, three; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

0-4, Wild: 4

(zero, four; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

4-0-1, Wild: 5

(four, zero, one; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

6-2-1, Wild: 4

(six, two, one; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

3-1-4-2, Wild: 5

(three, one, four, two; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-7-1-7, Wild: 4

(six, seven, one, seven; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

0-9-5-4-4, Wild: 5

(zero, nine, five, four, four; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

9-5-0-3-2, Wild: 4

(nine, five, zero, three, two; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

02-09-23-25-27

(two, nine, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-8-2-8

(zero, eight, two, eight)

Numbers Midday

7-1-2-9

(seven, one, two, nine)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-02-23-27-36, Power-Up: 3

(one, two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-9-6-8

(zero, nine, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-5-5

(seven, three, five, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-8-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Midday

7-6-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, six, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Evening

2-4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(two, four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Midday

6-6-2-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, six, two, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

4-7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Tennessee Cash

06-16-20-31-33, Bonus: 1

(six, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-06-08-11-13-14-15-16-18-19-21-23

(three, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-05-09-11-12-15-16-17-20-21-24

(one, three, five, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-08-12-14-15-16-18-20-21-22-23

(one, three, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-03-04-05-07-08-11-14-16-18-21-24

(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Cash 5

01-12-13-22-24

(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-4-8-6, Sum It Up: 21

(three, four, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Daily 4 Evening

6-2-2-4, Sum It Up: 14

(six, two, two, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Daily 4 Morning

4-3-5-6, Sum It Up: 18

(four, three, five, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Daily 4 Night

7-9-8-3, Sum It Up: 27

(seven, nine, eight, three; Sum It Up: twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Day

7-3-5, Sum It Up: 15

(seven, three, five; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-9, Sum It Up: 14

(three, two, nine; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Morning

9-0-3, Sum It Up: 12

(nine, zero, three; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Night

3-0-3, Sum It Up: 6

(three, zero, three; Sum It Up: six)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-04-09-22-29

(two, four, nine, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Cash 5 Night

05-14-16-33-34

(five, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Pick 3 Night

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

Pick 4 Day

9-7-1-1

(nine, seven, one, one)

Pick 4 Night

5-2-7-6

(five, two, seven, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

9-1-4

(nine, one, four)

Keno

03-04-06-08-10-16-17-37-44-45-51-52-58-59-63-72-74-76-79-80

(three, four, six, eight, ten, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

09-19-20-23

(nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-09-11-18-24-25

(two, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily 3

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Daily 4

9-0-3-6

(nine, zero, three, six)

WISCONSIN

SuperCash

05-12-13-18-19-36, Doubler: N

(five, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

13-16-19-25-27

(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

Daily Pick 4

8-7-6-3

(eight, seven, six, three)