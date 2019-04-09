Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-3-6

(eight, six, three, six)

Cash 4 Midday

6-6-2-6

(six, six, two, six)

Natural State Jackpot

04-09-12-16-19

(four, nine, twelve, sixteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

Daily 3 Midday

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

Daily 4

8-1-4-1

(eight, one, four, one)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.02

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.02)

Estimated jackpot: $724,000

Fantasy 5

02-03-06-27-39

(two, three, six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-13-18-24-28

(two, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

09-15-20-23-32

(nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Lucky Links Day

03-04-05-09-10-11-18-22

(three, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

04-07-09-10-12-14-19-21

(four, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

Play3 Night

4-0-8

(four, zero, eight)

Play4 Day

0-7-4-3

(zero, seven, four, three)

Play4 Night

1-1-2-1

(one, one, two, one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

05-22-25-27-32-33

(five, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Play 3 Day

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

Play 3 Night

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

Play 4 Day

1-3-4-6

(one, three, four, six)

Play 4 Night

0-3-5-5

(zero, three, five, five)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

0-7

(zero, seven)

DC 2 Midday

3-5

(three, five)

DC 3 Evening

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

DC 3 Midday

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

DC 4 Evening

9-2-6-1

(nine, two, six, one)

DC 4 Midday

6-8-0-3

(six, eight, zero, three)

DC 5 Evening

1-2-4-3-7

(one, two, four, three, seven)

DC 5 Midday

9-9-9-1-2

(nine, nine, nine, one, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

5-4

(five, four)

Pick 2 Midday

4-2

(four, two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-6-0

(nine, two, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-0-8

(two, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

9-5-4-4-8

(nine, five, four, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-3-1-8

(nine, four, three, one, eight)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

AS-7C-10C-2H-4S

(AS, 7C, 10C, 2H, 4S)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-05-06-10-11-15-16-21-22-24

(one, three, four, five, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-05-06-07-09-10-14-16-20-23-24

(one, two, five, six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-19-20-22-24

(three, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-05-06-08-09-10-13-19-22-23

(one, two, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

3-2-5

(three, two, five)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Cash 4 Evening

9-1-6-5

(nine, one, six, five)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-9-8

(one, four, nine, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-2-6-5-0

(two, two, six, five, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-1-0-2-1

(nine, one, zero, two, one)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

13-24-25-31-35-46

(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-5-9

(five, five, nine)

Pick 3 Night

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

16-20-29-36-37-39, Extra Shot: 16

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Extra Shot: sixteen)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

11-15-17-23-34

(eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Lucky Day Lotto

01-13-25-33-35

(one, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

11-12-13-15-17-18-22-23-25-31-32-37-39-41-46-66-68-69-72-74, BE: 39

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four; BE: thirty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

1-1-0, SB: 2

(one, one, zero; SB: two)

Daily Three-Evening

8-0-0, SB: 1

(eight, zero, zero; SB: one)

Daily Four-Midday

1-7-5-3, SB: 2

(one, seven, five, three; SB: two)

Daily Four-Evening

9-0-2-1, SB: 1

(nine, zero, two, one; SB: one)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-5-3

(one, seven, five, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

Daily Pick 3

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

Super Kansas Cash

06-22-25-28-32, Cash Ball: 17

(six, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $6.48 million

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-8-7

(seven, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-7-9

(zero, nine, seven, nine)

MAINE

WPT

KC-10D-2H-5H-6H

(KC, 10D, 2H, 5H, 6H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JD-5C-9C-3D-4S

(JD, 5C, 9C, 3D, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

18-20-22-24-33, Bonus: 16

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three; Bonus: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-1

(nine, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-3-2

(zero, eight, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-8-0

(three, two, eight, zero)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

1-3-5-2

(one, three, five, two)

Numbers Midday

8-3-5-1

(eight, three, five, one)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-QC-JS-6S-10S

(JC, QC, JS, 6S, 10S)

Midday Daily 3

8-5-3

(eight, five, three)

Midday Daily 4

6-1-6-9

(six, one, six, nine)

Daily 3

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

Daily 4

1-2-0-7

(one, two, zero, seven)

Fantasy 5

07-19-23-26-30

(seven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

06-15-18-21-22-32-34-35-39-44-46-51-57-59-61-67-68-74-75-76-78-80

(six, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

3-8-5

(three, eight, five)

Gopher 5

01-16-24-34-46

(one, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $525,000

Northstar Cash

08-12-22-27-28

(eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-5

(seven, seven, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-6-0

(five, three, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-0-0

(one, five, zero, zero)

Show Me Cash

18-19-30-34-35

(eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

05-06-10-18, Bonus: 7

(five, six, ten, eighteen; Bonus: seven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 29, Year: 91

(Month: four; Day: twenty-nine; Year: ninety-one)

Pick 3

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

Pick 5

18-20-28-31-33

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

3D-8D-4H-8H-6S

(3D, 8D, 4H, 8H, 6S)

Pick 3

2-6-4, Fireball: 3

(two, six, four; Fireball: three)

Pick 4

0-4-5-4, Fireball: 3

(zero, four, five, four; Fireball: three)

Cash 5

02-03-07-17-22, Xtra: 3

(two, three, seven, seventeen, twenty-two; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Pick 6

24-25-33-40-42-47, Xtra: 5

(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty, forty-two, forty-seven; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Midday Pick 3

5-5-3, Fireball: 6

(five, five, three; Fireball: six)

Midday Pick 4

3-1-4-6, Fireball: 6

(three, one, four, six; Fireball: six)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-2-0

(five, two, zero)

Win 4 Midday

9-6-1-8

(nine, six, one, eight)

Numbers Evening

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Win 4 Evening

6-4-4-0

(six, four, four, zero)

Pick 10

05-06-11-17-26-29-30-33-35-41-43-46-55-63-65-66-68-71-74-78

(five, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-6-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, six, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 4 Day

3-1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, one, seven, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

15-16-19-25-30-41, Kicker: -6-4-9-2-5

(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, forty-one; Kicker: zero, six, four, nine, two, five)

Estimated jackpot: $12.8 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-7-8

(seven, seven, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-2-8

(four, six, two, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

5-0-9-9-8

(five, zero, nine, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-6-1-0-6

(nine, six, one, zero, six)

Rolling Cash 5

06-15-30-33-39

(six, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

07-09-13-21-29

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Pick 3

7-0-2

(seven, zero, two)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-09-16-FREE-18-23-27-30

(three, eight, nine, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Megabucks

13-24-29-30-37-47

(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-seven)

Pick 4 1PM

6-9-1-7

(six, nine, one, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

8-6-7-7

(eight, six, seven, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

6-0-8-4

(six, zero, eight, four)

Win for Life

11-19-50-52

(eleven, nineteen, fifty, fifty-two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

07-09-19-22-36

(seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

03-06-19-38-45-46

(three, six, nineteen, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick 2 Day

8-7, Wild:

(eight, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

7-9, Wild: 4

(seven, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

7-2-9, Wild:

(seven, two, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-9, Wild: 4

(nine, three, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

6-5-6-3, Wild:

(six, five, six, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-8-4-1, Wild: 4

(five, eight, four, one; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

8-3-9-7-7, Wild:

(eight, three, nine, seven, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

9-8-7-0-5, Wild: 4

(nine, eight, seven, zero, five; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

19-23-26-28-30

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-7-2-3

(one, seven, two, three)

Numbers Midday

3-6-4-6

(three, six, four, six)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-10-15-22-24, Power-Up: 3

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-1

(two, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-5-4

(four, seven, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-4-8

(two, four, four, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

5-7-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, seven, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 3 Morning

5-7-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, seven, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

2-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

5-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(five, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Cash 4 Morning

0-6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Tennessee Cash

09-14-15-24-28, Bonus: 5

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-05-06-07-11-14-16-18-19-20-23

(one, two, five, six, seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

05-06-07-08-12-13-16-17-19-20-22-23

(five, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-05-07-08-09-13-15-17-19

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Daily 4 Day

2-5-8-9, Sum It Up: 24

(two, five, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Daily 4 Evening

3-0-6-3, Sum It Up: 12

(three, zero, six, three; Sum It Up: twelve)

Daily 4 Morning

3-5-1-2, Sum It Up: 11

(three, five, one, two; Sum It Up: eleven)

Pick 3 Day

9-8-0, Sum It Up: 17

(nine, eight, zero; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-1, Sum It Up: 12

(three, eight, one; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Morning

4-0-7, Sum It Up: 11

(four, zero, seven; Sum It Up: eleven)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

10-11-22-26-34

(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

01-08-14-19-24

(one, eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Night

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-2-8

(two, one, two, eight)

Pick 4 Night

1-3-8-4

(one, three, eight, four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-04-14-16-22-25

(three, four, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Daily 3

0-7-9

(zero, seven, nine)

Daily 4

6-8-9-8

(six, eight, nine, eight)

WISCONSIN

SuperCash

06-09-11-14-21-35, Doubler: N

(six, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

10-14-16-21-26

(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

Daily Pick 4

9-0-4-4

(nine, zero, four, four)