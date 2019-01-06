Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
03-24-27-33-36
(three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six)
24-25-27-30-32-35
(twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
1-0-3-9
(one, zero, three, nine)
7-4-7-9
(seven, four, seven, nine)
10-16-17-22-24
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
1-4-7-6
(one, four, seven, six)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.72
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.72)
11-20-21-29-33
(eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
03-08-17-23-46, Mega Ball: 18
(three, eight, seventeen, twenty-three, forty-six; Mega Ball: eighteen)
01-04-05-11-27
(one, four, five, eleven, twenty-seven)
03-06-14-16-30-41
(three, six, fourteen, sixteen, thirty, forty-one)
1-1-4
(one, one, four)
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
01-03-14-15-18
(one, three, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen)
02-03-04-05-08-14-15-16
(two, three, four, five, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen)
06-08-09-10-12-13-16-22
(six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
2-0-6-6
(two, zero, six, six)
6-1-8-0
(six, one, eight, zero)
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
7-2-0-4
(seven, two, zero, four)
3-8-6-2
(three, eight, six, two)
2-9
(two, nine)
8-2
(eight, two)
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
6-8-4-8
(six, eight, four, eight)
3-5-0-9
(three, five, zero, nine)
1-2-9-0-1
(one, two, nine, zero, one)
9-3-0-6-7
(nine, three, zero, six, seven)
02-14-24-33-34
(two, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four)
14-20-22-28-36-37
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
03
(three)
3-9
(three, nine)
1-3
(one, three)
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
9-5-1-8
(nine, five, one, eight)
4-4-4-9
(four, four, four, nine)
6-7-4-9-0
(six, seven, four, nine, zero)
1-0-6-3-9
(one, zero, six, three, nine)
QD-3C-10C-5H-9S
(QD, 3C, 10C, 5H, 9S)
05-07-08-10-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-24
(five, seven, eight, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-18-20-21
(two, three, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
02-03-09-14-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-24
(two, three, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
03-05-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-19-20-23
(three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
6-0-8
(six, zero, eight)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
6-0-8-2
(six, zero, eight, two)
5-4-1-6
(five, four, one, six)
5-3-7-1
(five, three, seven, one)
04-33-34-37-38
(four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
2-6-6-6-7
(two, six, six, six, seven)
7-3-5-4-9
(seven, three, five, four, nine)
05-17-19-33-42
(five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-two)
8-4-1
(eight, four, one)
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
06-09-10-18-28
(six, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight)
01-02-09-21-22-52, Extra Shot: 3
(one, two, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: three)
06-09-14-40-42
(six, nine, fourteen, forty, forty-two)
12-24-28-38-44
(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-four)
08-11-32-33-43
(eight, eleven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)
13-29-33-36-42-46
(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six)
2-6-8-2-5-1-3
(two, six, eight, two, five, one, three)
04-10-11-12-13-21-27-28-29-32-33-35-36-43-50-52-68-70-78-80, BE: 27
(four, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: twenty-seven)
2-1-3, SB: 9
(two, one, three; SB: nine)
4-0-7, SB: 1
(four, zero, seven; SB: one)
8-3-9-9, SB: 9
(eight, three, nine, nine; SB: nine)
6-4-4-2, SB: 1
(six, four, four, two; SB: one)
07-10-20-21-22-26-29-32-37-39-40-41-45-46-48-52-54-63-67-69, BE: 37
(seven, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-nine; BE: thirty-seven)
03-05-30-36-39-42
(three, five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two)
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
6-4-4-2
(six, four, four, two)
8-3-9-9
(eight, three, nine, nine)
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
03-07-16-21-25, Cash Ball: 14
(three, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Cash Ball: fourteen)
QC-KC-QD-5C-6S
(QC, KC, QD, 5C, 6S)
06-09-29-33, Cash Ball: 22
(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
1-5-0-8
(one, five, zero, eight)
6-6-5-3
(six, six, five, three)
06-10-30-33-34
(six, ten, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
16-21-24-30-31-40
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, forty)
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
9-1-2-3
(nine, one, two, three)
QC-JD-AH-9C-8D
(QC, JD, AH, 9C, 8D)
JD-3C-8H-7S-8S
(JD, 3C, 8H, 7S, 8S)
08-14-24-34-35, Bonus: 39
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-nine)
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
3-9-3-9
(three, nine, three, nine)
5-3-1-0
(five, three, one, zero)
01-04-22-34-35
(one, four, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)
06-09-11-25-35-36
(six, nine, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
7-2-6-6
(seven, two, six, six)
3-6-8-7
(three, six, eight, seven)
07-08-09-10-12-14
(seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen)
QH-3C-6C-7H-5S
(QH, 3C, 6C, 7H, 5S)
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
2-7-5-3
(two, seven, five, three)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
6-5-2-9
(six, five, two, nine)
01-12-32-33-37
(one, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
02-03-07-15-24-32-34-36-37-38-39-41-44-49-51-54-57-67-68-76-79-80
(two, three, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
01-06-15-16-25
(one, six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
10-15-20-26-29-34
(ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
6-4-7-1
(six, four, seven, one)
9-8-3-6
(nine, eight, three, six)
16-21-22-25-33
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three)
14-22-24-26, Bonus: 8
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six; Bonus: eight)
05-22-31-35-45
(five, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-five)
Month: 3, Day: 9, Year: 43
(Month: three; Day: nine; Year: forty-three)
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)
05-12-22-28-36
(five, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
KC-JH-9C-4D-7D
(KC, JH, 9C, 4D, 7D)
5-0-8, Fireball: 5
(five, zero, eight; Fireball: five)
0-3-7-5, Fireball: 5
(zero, three, seven, five; Fireball: five)
07-12-18-23-31, Xtra: 3
(seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Xtra: three)
2-9-8, Fireball: 1
(two, nine, eight; Fireball: one)
7-8-1-8, Fireball: 1
(seven, eight, one, eight; Fireball: one)
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
02-19-26-30-35
(two, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five)
9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-2-8-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(six, two, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-9-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, nine, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-7-7-2, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, seven, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
05-19-30-34-36
(five, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)
02-03-05-07-20-23-27-28-32-34-37-44-48-49-53-57-66-69-74-78
(two, three, five, seven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
28-33-38-45-54-57, Bonus: 59
(twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-seven; Bonus: fifty-nine)
25-29-34-36-42
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two)
8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-6-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, six, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
2-4-3-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, four, three, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, one, one, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
07-09-13-20-37-47, Kicker: 3-1-0-4-4-2
(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-seven; Kicker: three, one, zero, four, four, two)
7-2-8
(seven, two, eight)
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
3-4-0-0
(three, four, zero, zero)
5-0-6-5
(five, zero, six, five)
2-0-5-5-2
(two, zero, five, five, two)
1-4-2-2-7
(one, four, two, two, seven)
03-09-18-26-27
(three, nine, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
05-09-11-28-34
(five, nine, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
04-08-11-14-FREE-18-23-28-31
(four, eight, eleven, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
02-13-29-36-46-48
(two, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight)
5-0-2-4
(five, zero, two, four)
9-8-2-3
(nine, eight, two, three)
0-6-7-5
(zero, six, seven, five)
1-6-3-4
(one, six, three, four)
24-56-63-72
(twenty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, seventy-two)
04-08-10-21-27
(four, eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
04-07-08-19-23-33
(four, seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
7-2, Wild: 9
(seven, two; Wild: nine)
8-1, Wild: 3
(eight, one; Wild: three)
0-8-2, Wild: 9
(zero, eight, two; Wild: nine)
6-1-4, Wild: 3
(six, one, four; Wild: three)
3-9-1-1, Wild: 9
(three, nine, one, one; Wild: nine)
0-1-1-4, Wild: 3
(zero, one, one, four; Wild: three)
5-3-7-8-8, Wild: 9
(five, three, seven, eight, eight; Wild: nine)
0-6-6-8-5, Wild: 3
(zero, six, six, eight, five; Wild: three)
10-16-18-22-25
(ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
2-5-9-9
(two, five, nine, nine)
0-5-0-7
(zero, five, zero, seven)
05-07-16-20-29, Extra: 13
(five, seven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine; Extra: thirteen)
04-06-08-17-37, Power-Up: 3
(four, six, eight, seventeen, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
3-2-5
(three, two, five)
1-1-8-9
(one, one, eight, nine)
3-8-0-6
(three, eight, zero, six)
07-09-16-17-23
(seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
1-1-6, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, one, six; Lucky Sum: eight)
2-4-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, four, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-1-2, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, one, two; Lucky Sum: three)
5-7-7-2, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, seven, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
2-0-5-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, zero, five, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(six, three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
02-04-05-06-09-10-11-13-16-18-21-22
(two, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-14-15-19-21
(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
01-07-09-10-13-14-15-17-18-19-22-24
(one, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-07-10-12-14-15-16-17-20-23-24
(two, three, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
07-09-24-26-34
(seven, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)
0-4-4-8, Sum It Up: 16
(zero, four, four, eight; Sum It Up: sixteen)
0-1-9-0, Sum It Up: 10
(zero, one, nine, zero; Sum It Up: ten)
5-0-1-6, Sum It Up: 12
(five, zero, one, six; Sum It Up: twelve)
4-0-8-1, Sum It Up: 13
(four, zero, eight, one; Sum It Up: thirteen)
02-06-13-21-35-47
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-seven)
7-8-6, Sum It Up: 21
(seven, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
2-5-7, Sum It Up: 14
(two, five, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)
5-4-1, Sum It Up: 10
(five, four, one; Sum It Up: ten)
4-4-4, Sum It Up: 12
(four, four, four; Sum It Up: twelve)
03-12-13-15-21-34, Bonus: 1
(three, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: one)
06-10-27-28-32
(six, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
08-16-24-32-33
(eight, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three)
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
9-4-1-3
(nine, four, one, three)
0-2-5-9
(zero, two, five, nine)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
07-19-23-28-29
(seven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
09-16-23-26-34-35-39-43-44-45-51-52-55-59-60-67-73-75-78-79
(nine, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
04-29-31-34-37-41
(four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one)
07-08-15-24
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-four)
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
4-1-3-4
(four, one, three, four)