Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

Fantasy 5

09-20-36-38-40

(nine, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

Cash 4 Evening

0-0-9-8

(zero, zero, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

0-6-1-3

(zero, six, one, three)

Natural State Jackpot

04-08-23-26-27

(four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

Daily 3 Midday

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Daily 4

9-5-4-5

(nine, five, four, five)

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.41

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.41)

Estimated jackpot: $289,000

Fantasy 5

09-25-26-33-38

(nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-05-17-19-30

(two, five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

01-06-09-16-25

(one, six, nine, sixteen, twenty-five)

Lucky Links Day

05-06-07-12-13-14-21-22

(five, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

02-05-07-10-13-15-17-19

(two, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Play3 Day

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Play3 Night

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Play4 Day

5-2-3-9

(five, two, three, nine)

Play4 Night

0-3-0-7

(zero, three, zero, seven)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

19-24-26-31-32-33

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

Play 3 Day

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Play 3 Night

4-3-2

(four, three, two)

Play 4 Day

3-6-5-6

(three, six, five, six)

Play 4 Night

8-5-8-8

(eight, five, eight, eight)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-6

(four, six)

DC 2 Midday

4-1

(four, one)

DC 3 Evening

5-9-3

(five, nine, three)

DC 3 Midday

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

DC 4 Evening

9-8-6-3

(nine, eight, six, three)

DC 4 Midday

4-6-1-6

(four, six, one, six)

DC 5 Evening

5-1-5-6-2

(five, one, five, six, two)

DC 5 Midday

2-5-2-9-7

(two, five, two, nine, seven)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

5-7

(five, seven)

Pick 2 Midday

3-3

(three, three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-5-7

(five, zero, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-1-7

(five, six, one, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

9-3-6-0-8

(nine, three, six, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-8-0-7

(zero, three, eight, zero, seven)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

QD-7C-7H-2S-6S

(QD, 7C, 7H, 2S, 6S)

All or Nothing Day

04-07-08-09-11-13-14-15-16-17-20-23

(four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-06-07-08-13-14-15-19-22-23

(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-06-07-08-10-11-18-19-21-23-24

(four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-03-07-08-09-12-14-17-18-19-22-23

(one, three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Cash 4 Evening

7-2-1-5

(seven, two, one, five)

Cash 4 Midday

0-9-6-7

(zero, nine, six, seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-0-5-1-7

(zero, zero, five, one, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-6-9-6-4

(two, six, nine, six, four)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-08-13-18-26-43

(two, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

Pick 3 Night

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

02-15-27-30-43-47, Extra Shot: 17

(two, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-three, forty-seven; Extra Shot: seventeen)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

15-22-32-34-36

(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Lucky Day Lotto

07-11-19-21-30

(seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

04-05-09-13-20-21-31-39-40-44-49-51-52-62-65-66-71-72-74-80, BE: 40

(four, five, nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty; BE: forty)

Daily Three-Midday

1-0-8, SB: 5

(one, zero, eight; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

5-7-5-2, SB: 5

(five, seven, five, two; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-5-2

(five, seven, five, two)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Daily Pick 3

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

01-09-15-26-31, Cash Ball: 11

(one, nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one; Cash Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.19 million

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

JC-6C-3H-10H-10S

(JC, 6C, 3H, 10H, 10S)

Cash Ball

03-09-11-21, Cash Ball: 12

(three, nine, eleven, twenty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-6

(two, three, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-6-2

(six, eight, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-2-0

(zero, four, two, zero)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Pick 4

2-3-6-1

(two, three, six, one)

MAINE

WPT

QH-AH-JS-2H-2S

(QH, AH, JS, 2H, 2S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QH-AS-5C-8H-10S

(QH, AS, 5C, 8H, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

12-17-24-30-33, Bonus: 8

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three; Bonus: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-8

(two, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-5-5

(nine, nine, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-8-3

(eight, four, eight, three)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

1-3-9-7

(one, three, nine, seven)

Numbers Midday

0-1-7-4

(zero, one, seven, four)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AS-9C-5H-9H-7S

(AS, 9C, 5H, 9H, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

Midday Daily 4

9-7-6-3

(nine, seven, six, three)

Daily 3

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

Daily 4

3-3-2-7

(three, three, two, seven)

Fantasy 5

03-10-11-22-36

(three, ten, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

09-13-15-16-20-22-24-32-33-35-36-41-46-48-52-56-59-62-64-69-70-76

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

Gopher 5

03-06-20-23-46

(three, six, twenty, twenty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Northstar Cash

07-11-14-21-29

(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-5

(five, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-1-2

(one, zero, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-6-5

(five, two, six, five)

Show Me Cash

01-06-09-34-37

(one, six, nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

10-11-16-25, Bonus: 12

(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-five; Bonus: twelve)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 9, Day: 17, Year: 48

(Month: nine; Day: seventeen; Year: forty-eight)

Pick 3

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Pick 5

04-08-11-13-33

(four, eight, eleven, thirteen, thirty-three)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

QC-8D-3H-8H-10S

(QC, 8D, 3H, 8H, 10S)

Pick 3

7-2-3, Fireball: 5

(seven, two, three; Fireball: five)

Pick 4

1-5-2-2, Fireball: 5

(one, five, two, two; Fireball: five)

Cash 5

03-04-10-34-42, Xtra: 2

(three, four, ten, thirty-four, forty-two; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

Pick 6

01-05-11-12-27-34, Xtra: 3

(one, five, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $14.1 million

Midday Pick 3

9-1-3, Fireball: 7

(nine, one, three; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

2-1-1-9, Fireball: 7

(two, one, one, nine; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-4-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, four, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Win 4 Midday

8-6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Numbers Evening

4-4-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, four, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Win 4 Evening

7-9-9-0, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, nine, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Pick 10

07-09-24-31-33-36-37-40-42-46-51-56-57-60-62-66-73-75-77-80

(seven, nine, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-3-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, three, two; Lucky Sum: six)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-5-0, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, zero, five, zero; Lucky Sum: five)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

12-15-16-23-27-41, Kicker: -3-3-1-4-6

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-one; Kicker: zero, three, three, one, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-1-5-1

(six, one, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-2-2

(six, seven, two, two)

Pick 5 Evening

4-2-0-8-9

(four, two, zero, eight, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-7-0-4

(four, three, seven, zero, four)

Rolling Cash 5

04-07-13-18-33

(four, seven, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $268,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-03-17-32-35

(one, three, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Pick 3

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-09-16-FREE-20-21-28-29

(four, six, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

Megabucks

03-08-16-26-31-45

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five)

Pick 4 1PM

8-8-1-8

(eight, eight, one, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

8-4-5-8

(eight, four, five, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

5-9-3-2

(five, nine, three, two)

Win for Life

49-53-56-76

(forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, seventy-six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-31-40-41-43

(eleven, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

05-09-27-28-37-38

(five, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 2 Day

2-3, Wild: 5

(two, three; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

0-0, Wild: 8

(zero, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

2-6-4, Wild: 5

(two, six, four; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-1, Wild: 8

(three, seven, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-9-6, Wild: 5

(two, seven, nine, six; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-3-8, Wild: 8

(zero, eight, three, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

5-4-3-4-4, Wild: 5

(five, four, three, four, four; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-4-6-8, Wild: 8

(one, one, four, six, eight; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

16-21-25-26-28

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-4-4-1

(nine, four, four, one)

Numbers Midday

0-9-3-5

(zero, nine, three, five)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-02-12-18-24, Power-Up: 2

(one, two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-7-2

(seven, six, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-7-7

(zero, seven, seven, seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Midday

6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

1-3-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, three, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

1-4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-0-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, two, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Morning

4-6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Tennessee Cash

05-21-24-26-29, Bonus: 5

(five, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-07-08-09-14-16-17-20-21-22

(three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-08-09-16-17-19-20-21-22-23-24

(one, two, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-08-09-10-14-18-19-20-23-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-2-4-8, Sum It Up: 17

(three, two, four, eight; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Daily 4 Evening

8-9-8-9, Sum It Up: 34

(eight, nine, eight, nine; Sum It Up: thirty-four)

Daily 4 Morning

0-2-4-9, Sum It Up: 15

(zero, two, four, nine; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-3, Sum It Up: 10

(two, five, three; Sum It Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-2, Sum It Up: 6

(three, one, two; Sum It Up: six)

Pick 3 Morning

3-7-0, Sum It Up: 10

(three, seven, zero; Sum It Up: ten)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-07-10-27-34

(four, seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

06-11-15-20-32

(six, eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

Pick 3 Night

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

Pick 4 Day

4-4-2-7

(four, four, two, seven)

Pick 4 Night

7-9-1-5

(seven, nine, one, five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Daily 4

6-3-8-0

(six, three, eight, zero)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AC-AD-AS-2D-8S

(AC, AD, AS, 2D, 8S)

SuperCash

01-08-09-28-32-33, Doubler: N

(one, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-09-20-25-26

(three, nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Daily Pick 3

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-6-2

(three, nine, six, two)