Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

Fantasy 5

13-27-32-33-41

(thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

Cash 4 Evening

2-6-4-4

(two, six, four, four)

Cash 4 Midday

3-3-1-7

(three, three, one, seven)

Natural State Jackpot

09-10-12-14-39

(nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Daily 4

7-1-4-8

(seven, one, four, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.72

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 45.72)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Fantasy 5

07-10-11-30-33

(seven, ten, eleven, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-05-09-11-28

(two, five, nine, eleven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-9

(eight, four, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

01-08-23-25-34

(one, eight, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four)

Lotto

01-03-09-15-30-42

(one, three, nine, fifteen, thirty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.9 million

Lucky Links Day

02-04-05-10-11-12-19-20

(two, four, five, ten, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty)

Lucky Links Night

02-04-06-08-11-15-21-22

(two, four, six, eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

2-4-4

(two, four, four)

Play3 Night

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

Play4 Day

5-2-4-4

(five, two, four, four)

Play4 Night

7-6-9-0

(seven, six, nine, zero)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

Play 3 Night

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

Play 4 Day

5-5-8-9

(five, five, eight, nine)

Play 4 Night

6-8-5-3

(six, eight, five, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

7-7

(seven, seven)

DC 2 Midday

8-6

(eight, six)

DC 3 Evening

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

DC 3 Midday

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

DC 4 Evening

9-3-3-2

(nine, three, three, two)

DC 4 Midday

6-7-0-7

(six, seven, zero, seven)

DC 5 Evening

4-3-4-8-6

(four, three, four, eight, six)

DC 5 Midday

3-3-6-2-3

(three, three, six, two, three)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

15-24-28-35-36

(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Lucky Money

07-12-15-43, Lucky Ball: 3

(seven, twelve, fifteen, forty-three; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Pick 2 Evening

6-1

(six, one)

Pick 2 Midday

6-2

(six, two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-0-2

(zero, one, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-2-4

(one, six, two, four)

Pick 5 Evening

1-7-4-4-6

(one, seven, four, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-0-5-7

(seven, six, zero, five, seven)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

QC-AH-5C-4D-10D

(QC, AH, 5C, 4D, 10D)

All or Nothing Day

05-06-07-09-10-11-15-16-18-21-23-24

(five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-07-08-09-10-14-15-16-17-19-20

(four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-07-10-16-17-18-19-20-21-23-24

(four, five, seven, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

02-03-04-09-11-12-14-15-18-20-21-23

(two, three, four, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

Cash 3 Night

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Cash 4 Evening

1-9-0-5

(one, nine, zero, five)

Cash 4 Midday

3-4-8-1

(three, four, eight, one)

Cash 4 Night

8-4-3-0

(eight, four, three, zero)

Fantasy 5

03-07-10-38-41

(three, seven, ten, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $377,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-7-4-5-5

(five, seven, four, five, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-9-4-1-3

(three, nine, four, one, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Pick 3 Night

5-7-7

(five, seven, seven)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

16-27-37-39-43

(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-15-17-32-37

(five, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

08-12-28-41-45

(eight, twelve, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-five)

Lucky Seven

8-9-3-5-2-9-6

(eight, nine, three, five, two, nine, six)

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-10-18-20-22-27-30-33-38-39-40-49-59-61-65-69-73-74-75, BE: 73

(one, two, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five; BE: seventy-three)

Daily Three-Midday

0-9-8, SB: 6

(zero, nine, eight; SB: six)

Daily Three-Evening

7-0-3, SB: 1

(seven, zero, three; SB: one)

Daily Four-Midday

0-9-1-4, SB: 6

(zero, nine, one, four; SB: six)

Daily Four-Evening

3-2-4-7, SB: 1

(three, two, four, seven; SB: one)

Quick Draw Evening

02-07-09-25-28-33-36-37-46-47-48-55-59-60-66-69-73-76-79-80, BE: 66

(two, seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-4-7

(three, two, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-1-4

(zero, nine, one, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Daily Pick 3

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

QH-KH-JS-10C-5H

(QH, KH, JS, 10C, 5H)

Cash Ball

08-10-19-24, Cash Ball: 18

(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-four; Cash Ball: eighteen)

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-5-2

(seven, eight, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-9-9

(seven, zero, nine, nine)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

Pick 4

8-1-7-9

(eight, one, seven, nine)

MAINE

WPT

JS-9C-5D-8H-9H

(JS, 9C, 5D, 8H, 9H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AD-AH-6D-7H-6S

(AD, AH, 6D, 7H, 6S)

Bonus Match 5

17-18-19-25-34, Bonus: 36

(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-3-1

(three, nine, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-2-4

(seven, six, two, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

04-21-30-33-34

(four, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Numbers Evening

9-3-4-7

(nine, three, four, seven)

Numbers Midday

0-2-1-5

(zero, two, one, five)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JD-JH-KS-2H-10H

(JD, JH, KS, 2H, 10H)

Midday Daily 3

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

Midday Daily 4

8-6-0-7

(eight, six, zero, seven)

Daily 3

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

Daily 4

1-0-6-5

(one, zero, six, five)

Fantasy 5

05-07-11-20-31

(five, seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-05-18-22-27-28-29-32-33-35-36-41-47-66-69-70-72-73-74-75-78-79

(one, five, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-5-5

(five, five, five)

Northstar Cash

12-13-17-22-24

(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-8-7

(one, four, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-7-6

(zero, zero, seven, six)

Show Me Cash

07-17-19-20-21

(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $139,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-07-15-23, Bonus: 12

(two, seven, fifteen, twenty-three; Bonus: twelve)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 24, Year: 62

(Month: one; Day: twenty-four; Year: sixty-two)

Pick 3

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

Pick 5

06-19-22-32-33

(six, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $122,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AH-4D-6D-10D-8H

(AH, 4D, 6D, 10D, 8H)

Pick 3

4-3-4, Fireball: 7

(four, three, four; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

3-4-2-7, Fireball: 7

(three, four, two, seven; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

03-04-06-29-30, Xtra: 2

(three, four, six, twenty-nine, thirty; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $174,000

Midday Pick 3

3-5-8, Fireball: 6

(three, five, eight; Fireball: six)

Midday Pick 4

4-6-2-6, Fireball: 6

(four, six, two, six; Fireball: six)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-5-3

(four, five, three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Roadrunner Cash

02-06-32-33-36

(two, six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

6-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Win 4 Midday

5-5-2-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, five, two, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Numbers Evening

8-1-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(eight, one, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Win 4 Evening

1-5-1-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(one, five, one, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Take 5

03-04-19-30-31

(three, four, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one)

Pick 10

03-15-21-23-30-31-32-41-50-51-52-55-66-68-72-73-74-75-76-77

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

03-24-27-33-35

(three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick 3 Day

3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

3-0-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, zero, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-7-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(seven, four, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-3-3-1

(six, three, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-8-1

(one, two, eight, one)

Pick 5 Evening

0-7-6-3-7

(zero, seven, six, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-0-6-5

(three, eight, zero, six, five)

Rolling Cash 5

14-15-17-26-30

(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

06-18-20-23-25

(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Pick 3

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-12-14-FREE-20-23-25-32

(one, six, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $17,000

Pick 4 10PM

1-0-4-9

(one, zero, four, nine)

Pick 4 1PM

4-9-8-0

(four, nine, eight, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

5-2-1-7

(five, two, one, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

2-1-7-9

(two, one, seven, nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-15-19-20-39

(three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

11-20-26-40-41-44

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $920,000

Pick 2 Day

8-0, Wild: 5

(eight, zero; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

3-3, Wild: 2

(three, three; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

2-9-1, Wild: 5

(two, nine, one; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

0-7-5, Wild: 2

(zero, seven, five; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-1-6, Wild: 5

(one, nine, one, six; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-7-3-6, Wild: 2

(one, seven, three, six; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

7-6-9-1-9, Wild: 5

(seven, six, nine, one, nine; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

6-7-0-4-5, Wild: 2

(six, seven, zero, four, five; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

01-04-05-11-22

(one, four, five, eleven, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-9-2-4

(nine, nine, two, four)

Numbers Midday

1-0-9-3

(one, zero, nine, three)

Wild Money

15-25-26-27-34, Extra: 1

(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Extra: one)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-15-16-22-37, Power-Up: 4

(nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-5-1-8

(five, five, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-4-9

(four, two, four, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 3 Morning

5-3-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, three, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

0-2-5-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, two, five, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

4-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(four, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Morning

1-8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-05-07-09-12-15-16-17-18-20-22-23

(three, five, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-07-09-10-11-13-14-20-21-22-24

(one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-07-08-10-11-13-17-18-24

(one, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

03-04-07-11-12-15-16-17-18-19-21-24

(three, four, seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Cash 5

01-04-21-25-26

(one, four, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Daily 4 Day

2-4-6-1, Sum It Up: 13

(two, four, six, one; Sum It Up: thirteen)

Daily 4 Evening

0-6-7-4, Sum It Up: 17

(zero, six, seven, four; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Daily 4 Morning

5-7-4-7, Sum It Up: 23

(five, seven, four, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Night

8-8-5-2, Sum It Up: 23

(eight, eight, five, two; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

6-8-1, Sum It Up: 15

(six, eight, one; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-3, Sum It Up: 16

(four, nine, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Pick 3 Morning

4-7-8, Sum It Up: 19

(four, seven, eight; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Night

1-1-9, Sum It Up: 11

(one, one, nine; Sum It Up: eleven)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-10-17-23-29

(one, ten, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Cash 5 Night

04-11-13-26-28

(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

7-5-9

(seven, five, nine)

Pick 3 Night

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-2-0-9

(one, two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Night

7-8-3-7

(seven, eight, three, seven)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Keno

02-10-11-15-21-22-23-32-35-37-41-42-46-59-62-68-71-73-76-78

(two, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

Match 4

08-11-16-23

(eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-04-06-14-18-25

(one, four, six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Daily 3

0-1-4

(zero, one, four)

Daily 4

1-9-7-5

(one, nine, seven, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KH-6C-3D-10H-4S

(KH, 6C, 3D, 10H, 4S)

SuperCash

05-29-30-31-33-37, Doubler: N

(five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-20-24-25-27

(two, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $96,000

Daily Pick 3

6-9-3

(six, nine, three)

Daily Pick 4

7-2-4-4

(seven, two, four, four)