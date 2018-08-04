Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Fantasy 5

04-22-26-28-29

(four, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-7

(one, nine, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-6-8

(six, six, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

9-5-8-0

(nine, five, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

4-7-3-9

(four, seven, three, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

03-07-09-24-30

(three, seven, nine, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

Daily 4

7-2-3-5

(seven, two, three, five)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.83

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.83)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

Fantasy 5

15-20-24-25-28

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

03-04-23-24-27

(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-5

(three, three, five)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

06-22-31-32-35

(six, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Lotto

09-11-14-15-23-29

(nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

Lucky Links Day

02-04-05-07-08-13-17-21

(two, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

Lucky Links Night

03-07-11-12-13-15-18-20

(three, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty)

Play3 Day

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

Play3 Night

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

Play4 Day

7-5-9-6

(seven, five, nine, six)

Play4 Night

1-1-8-9

(one, one, eight, nine)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

05-08-24-27-29-35

(five, eight, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Play 3 Day

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Play 3 Night

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Play 4 Day

1-5-4-9

(one, five, four, nine)

Play 4 Night

6-9-3-6

(six, nine, three, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-7

(one, seven)

DC 2 Midday

2-9

(two, nine)

DC 3 Evening

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

DC 3 Midday

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

DC 4 Evening

2-7-3-9

(two, seven, three, nine)

DC 4 Midday

2-6-4-0

(two, six, four, zero)

DC 5 Evening

7-9-3-1-6

(seven, nine, three, one, six)

DC 5 Midday

3-9-0-6-9

(three, nine, zero, six, nine)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

03-05-10-22-32

(three, five, ten, twenty-two, thirty-two)

Lucky Money

01-04-40-45, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, four, forty, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Pick 2 Evening

1-6

(one, six)

Pick 2 Midday

8-7

(eight, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-7

(nine, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-4-6-6

(eight, four, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-1-8

(nine, five, one, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

2-8-2-5-6

(two, eight, two, five, six)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-2-6-2

(seven, two, two, six, two)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

2C-4C-6C-7C-10H

(2C, 4C, 6C, 7C, 10H)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-08-09-10-15-17-18-19-21-24

(one, three, four, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-06-07-08-09-10-12-19-21

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

02-04-06-08-10-15-17-18-19-20-21-22

(two, four, six, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-04-05-08-09-10-12-14-15-17-22-23

(one, four, five, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Cash 3 Midday

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

Cash 3 Night

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

Cash 4 Evening

3-3-4-7

(three, three, four, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-6-8

(two, seven, six, eight)

Cash 4 Night

9-5-3-1

(nine, five, three, one)

Fantasy 5

01-08-22-23-30

(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-4-0-7-5

(zero, four, zero, seven, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-0-8-4-0

(nine, zero, eight, four, zero)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

Pick 3 Night

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

09-31-32-35-40

(nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty)

Lucky Day Lotto

12-13-25-29-39

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

17-19-36-40-44

(seventeen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty, forty-four)

Lucky Seven

9-8-1-5-1-2-1

(nine, eight, one, five, one, two, one)

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-07-12-29-30-32-33-51-52-54-55-56-57-59-63-66-68-72-80, BE: 1

(one, two, seven, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, eighty; BE: one)

Daily Three-Midday

4-7-5, SB: 6

(four, seven, five; SB: six)

Daily Three-Evening

2-4-6, SB: 1

(two, four, six; SB: one)

Daily Four-Midday

5-1-2-4, SB: 6

(five, one, two, four; SB: six)

Daily Four-Evening

4-1-1-2, SB: 1

(four, one, one, two; SB: one)

Quick Draw Evening

09-16-18-20-28-29-35-36-37-39-42-43-46-47-50-59-61-62-71-74, BE: 74

(nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-four; BE: seventy-four)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

2-4-6

(two, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

Pick 4 Evening

4-1-1-2

(four, one, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-2-4

(five, one, two, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

Daily Pick 3

1-4-3

(one, four, three)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

KS-5C-5D-3H-2S

(KS, 5C, 5D, 3H, 2S)

Cash Ball

02-11-13-29, Cash Ball: 1

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-8-2

(eight, three, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-5-5

(three, seven, five, five)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

Pick 4

6-9-3-1

(six, nine, three, one)

MAINE

WPT

QS-7C-2D-3D-4S

(QS, 7C, 2D, 3D, 4S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QC-AD-QH-8C-5D

(QC, AD, QH, 8C, 5D)

Bonus Match 5

10-11-18-20-25, Bonus: 30

(ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five; Bonus: thirty)

Pick 3 Evening

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

8-9-0-3

(eight, nine, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-3-2

(three, seven, three, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

02-15-19-22-35

(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)

Numbers Evening

1-2-6-2

(one, two, six, two)

Numbers Midday

7-3-0-8

(seven, three, zero, eight)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QC-5C-7D-3S-4S

(QC, 5C, 7D, 3S, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

Midday Daily 4

3-8-1-3

(three, eight, one, three)

Daily 3

7-3-5

(seven, three, five)

Daily 4

4-2-7-0

(four, two, seven, zero)

Fantasy 5

02-05-20-26-29

(two, five, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $122,000

Keno

01-02-04-05-09-16-18-23-24-26-29-40-41-43-56-58-59-63-69-76-77-78

(one, two, four, five, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Gopher 5

04-09-11-13-33

(four, nine, eleven, thirteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $445,000

Northstar Cash

02-10-19-20-21

(two, ten, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-9-4

(five, two, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-8-2

(two, eight, eight, two)

Show Me Cash

03-08-20-28-38

(three, eight, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-05-15-20, Bonus: 11

(three, five, fifteen, twenty; Bonus: eleven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 30, Year: 47

(Month: seven; Day: thirty; Year: forty-seven)

Pick 3

6-8-0

(six, eight, zero)

Pick 5

01-12-24-32-38

(one, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

QD-6C-6D-8D-8S

(QD, 6C, 6D, 8D, 8S)

Pick 3

7-7-6, Fireball: 2

(seven, seven, six; Fireball: two)

Pick 4

3-9-8-2, Fireball: 2

(three, nine, eight, two; Fireball: two)

Cash 5

17-18-21-34-37, Xtra: 3

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $257,000

Midday Pick 3

4-5-6, Fireball: 5

(four, five, six; Fireball: five)

Midday Pick 4

0-7-8-8, Fireball: 5

(zero, seven, eight, eight; Fireball: five)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

Pick 3 Evening

9-7-0

(nine, seven, zero)

Roadrunner Cash

02-08-17-22-29

(two, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Win 4 Midday

7-1-1-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, one, one, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Numbers Evening

5-7-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, seven, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Win 4 Evening

0-1-6-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, one, six, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

Take 5

04-17-22-23-26

(four, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Pick 10

02-05-06-10-16-24-30-41-43-44-48-52-56-57-60-64-69-72-74-78

(two, five, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

06-09-12-31-33

(six, nine, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Pick 3 Day

1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Day

9-1-8-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, one, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, two, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-2

(nine, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-8-7

(two, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-9-2

(nine, four, nine, two)

Pick 5 Evening

1-0-9-4-1

(one, zero, nine, four, one)

Pick 5 Midday

4-8-8-0-5

(four, eight, eight, zero, five)

Rolling Cash 5

04-12-15-17-29

(four, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-14-23-26-27

(two, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Pick 3

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-10-13-FREE-18-23-27-29

(four, six, ten, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

Pick 4 10PM

6-6-3-9

(six, six, three, nine)

Pick 4 1PM

2-9-8-4

(two, nine, eight, four)

Pick 4 4PM

8-4-2-8

(eight, four, two, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

8-3-8-9

(eight, three, eight, nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-03-05-10-34

(one, three, five, ten, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-03-18-29-32-38

(two, three, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $590,000

Pick 2 Day

5-7, Wild: 9

(five, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

7-0, Wild: 3

(seven, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

2-0-8, Wild: 9

(two, zero, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-5, Wild: 3

(three, nine, five; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

3-8-1-1, Wild: 9

(three, eight, one, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-0-6-8, Wild: 3

(five, zero, six, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

3-7-0-4-4, Wild: 9

(three, seven, zero, four, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

7-1-9-2-9, Wild: 3

(seven, one, nine, two, nine; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

02-07-12-16-21

(two, seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-4-4-9

(two, four, four, nine)

Numbers Midday

5-7-1-1

(five, seven, one, one)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-06-17-28-34, Power-Up: 3

(two, six, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

8-1-7-9

(eight, one, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-6-4

(three, eight, six, four)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(four, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, one, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

4-0-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(four, zero, one; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 4 Evening

2-9-8-2, Lucky Sum: 21

(two, nine, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Midday

0-9-6-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(zero, nine, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

1-4-9-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, four, nine, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Tennessee Cash

06-24-26-32-33, Bonus: 1

(six, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-05-08-09-10-11-12-13-15-19-21

(two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

05-06-07-09-12-13-14-15-16-19-20-21

(five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-05-06-07-09-11-12-15-16-18

(two, three, four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)

All or Nothing Night

02-04-07-08-09-11-12-14-15-18-23-24

(two, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5

09-17-21-33-36

(nine, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Daily 4 Day

5-4-5-2, Sum It Up: 16

(five, four, five, two; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Daily 4 Evening

4-5-9-3, Sum It Up: 21

(four, five, nine, three; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Daily 4 Morning

1-0-6-5, Sum It Up: 12

(one, zero, six, five; Sum It Up: twelve)

Daily 4 Night

6-5-8-5, Sum It Up: 24

(six, five, eight, five; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Pick 3 Day

7-6-2, Sum It Up: 15

(seven, six, two; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-0, Sum It Up: 11

(eight, three, zero; Sum It Up: eleven)

Pick 3 Morning

7-0-7, Sum It Up: 14

(seven, zero, seven; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Night

0-9-1, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, nine, one; Sum It Up: ten)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-13-23-31-33

(four, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

02-06-21-22-28

(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

8-1-4

(eight, one, four)

Pick 3 Night

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-9-1

(four, one, nine, one)

Pick 4 Night

7-5-3-5

(seven, five, three, five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

Keno

02-08-14-18-20-22-23-24-30-34-37-38-42-43-46-59-61-67-68-80

(two, eight, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, eighty)

Match 4

02-03-23-24

(two, three, twenty-three, twenty-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

06-10-15-17-20-24

(six, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)

Daily 3

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Daily 4

3-2-1-0

(three, two, one, zero)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AC-JH-KH-4D-6H

(AC, JH, KH, 4D, 6H)

SuperCash

03-06-27-30-34-38, Doubler: Y

(three, six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

05-07-17-18-26

(five, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Daily Pick 3

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-3-4

(three, nine, three, four)