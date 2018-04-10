Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

QC-KC-6H-10H-3S

(QC, KC, 6H, 10H, 3S)

01-02-04-08-10-11-12-13-14-15

(one, two, four, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen)

02-03-05-09-10-14-15-16-17-18

(two, three, five, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

01-06-14-30-36

(one, six, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

2-5-9

(two, five, nine)

8-0-4-0

(eight, zero, four, zero)

7-1-9-3

(seven, one, nine, three)

18-20-23-33-34

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

3-8-5

(three, eight, five)

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

9-3-2-6

(nine, three, two, six)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.84

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.84)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

04-05-11-14-34

(four, five, eleven, fourteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $287,000

07-21-22-28-32

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

0-7-0

(zero, seven, zero)

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

06-13-17-27-28

(six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

01-02-09-12-14-18-20-22

(one, two, nine, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-03-06-09-11-13-17-19

(one, three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

2-8-2-1

(two, eight, two, one)

1-0-1-6

(one, zero, one, six)

06-07-15-18-21-31

(six, seven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

5-3-2-4

(five, three, two, four)

4-5-8-7

(four, five, eight, seven)

1-0

(one, zero)

7-6

(seven, six)

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

2-7-4-4

(two, seven, four, four)

9-0-5-9

(nine, zero, five, nine)

0-8-8-3-9

(zero, eight, eight, three, nine)

1-6-4-3-0

(one, six, four, three, zero)

25-27-30-33-34

(twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)

6-3

(six, three)

3-2

(three, two)

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

6-5-8-4

(six, five, eight, four)

9-8-5-0

(nine, eight, five, zero)

3-1-4-1-8

(three, one, four, one, eight)

2-8-6-9-8

(two, eight, six, nine, eight)

QD-AH-AS-2C-9H

(QD, AH, AS, 2C, 9H)

01-04-06-07-12-13-15-17-18-21-22-23

(one, four, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-07-09-13-14-15-16-18-23-24

(one, three, four, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-06-08-10-11-13-14-16-17-20-22-24

(one, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-05-06-10-11-12-13-15-16-19-21-24

(one, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

1-8-5

(one, eight, five)

6-4-0-8

(six, four, zero, eight)

2-1-9-2

(two, one, nine, two)

3-8-2-8

(three, eight, two, eight)

01-17-19-21-22

(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

2-9-8-2-1

(two, nine, eight, two, one)

0-4-1-1-3

(zero, four, one, one, three)

04-19-20-26-33-46

(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $8.4 million

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

9-8-4

(nine, eight, four)

07-18-38-43-49-50, Extra Shot: 1

(seven, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty; Extra Shot: one)

Estimated jackpot: $10 million

06-19-24-37-39

(six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

02-26-27-29-38

(two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

03-08-13-21-38

(three, eight, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

03-08-09-17-18-26-29-31-34-35-44-49-51-52-53-56-59-64-77-78, BE: 44

(three, eight, nine, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: forty-four)

5-2-3, SB: 4

(five, two, three; SB: four)

3-5-3, SB: 7

(three, five, three; SB: seven)

3-5-5-9, SB: 4

(three, five, five, nine; SB: four)

1-4-7-6, SB: 7

(one, four, seven, six; SB: seven)

02-06-11-15-16-18-21-24-26-27-28-34-35-36-42-43-54-71-72-74, BE: 15

(two, six, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four; BE: fifteen)

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

1-4-7-6

(one, four, seven, six)

3-5-5-9

(three, five, five, nine)

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

08-09-14-21-22, Cash Ball: 21

(eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $640,000

JS-AS-3C-5C-10S

(JS, AS, 3C, 5C, 10S)

20-23-27-33, Cash Ball: 22

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

6-3-7-9

(six, three, seven, nine)

5-2-5-6

(five, two, five, six)

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

5-8-7-2

(five, eight, seven, two)

KD-QH-7C-4D-5D

(KD, QH, 7C, 4D, 5D)

AD-2C-3C-10D-2H

(AD, 2C, 3C, 10D, 2H)

07-13-25-27-33, Bonus: 26

(seven, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-six)

06-07-09-11-17-25

(six, seven, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.35 million

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

6-9-7-6

(six, nine, seven, six)

3-8-4-4

(three, eight, four, four)

05-17-22-27-28

(five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

7-5-8-0

(seven, five, eight, zero)

6-1-2-7

(six, one, two, seven)

AC-3D-2H-10H-9S

(AC, 3D, 2H, 10H, 9S)

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

1-9-2-3

(one, nine, two, three)

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

3-1-1-1

(three, one, one, one)

17-18-19-24-38

(seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-07-13-14-17-21-22-25-30-31-37-40-41-44-50-51-53-56-60-70-73-75

(one, seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five)

2-8-1

(two, eight, one)

01-04-28-40-41

(one, four, twenty-eight, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

07-08-10-11-21

(seven, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

1-7-6

(one, seven, six)

0-1-5-0

(zero, one, five, zero)

7-0-1-5

(seven, zero, one, five)

01-10-18-23-35

(one, ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

08-15-17-26, Bonus: 14

(eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: fourteen)

Month: 3, Day: 16, Year: 57

(Month: three; Day: sixteen; Year: fifty-seven)

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

03-05-24-30-38

(three, five, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

AH-JS-7C-4H-5S

(AH, JS, 7C, 4H, 5S)

3-7-0, Fireball: 6

(three, seven, zero; Fireball: six)

6-9-5-1, Fireball: 6

(six, nine, five, one; Fireball: six)

24-30-31-34-41, Xtra: 2

(twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-one; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $267,000

16-22-32-34-39-49, Xtra: 2

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

9-6-2, Fireball: 1

(nine, six, two; Fireball: one)

0-8-1-2, Fireball: 1

(zero, eight, one, two; Fireball: one)

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

16-17-25-30-32

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

4-8-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, eight, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

0-2-4-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, two, four, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

4-6-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, six, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, one, four, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

04-08-32-34-37

(four, eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

06-13-14-15-26-27-35-38-40-43-48-49-53-54-58-63-69-73-77-79

(six, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

03-09-22-29-32

(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $92,000

2-7-5, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, seven, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-0-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(four, eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-8-2-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, eight, two, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

11-19-24-29-34-48, Kicker: -3-2-8-4-9

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, three, two, eight, four, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

5-8-8-4

(five, eight, eight, four)

3-6-3-6

(three, six, three, six)

1-0-8-3-2

(one, zero, eight, three, two)

7-4-6-2-0

(seven, four, six, two, zero)

05-09-12-15-28

(five, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-06-11-12-26

(one, six, eleven, twelve, twenty-six)

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

02-06-12-15-FREE-19-22-28-31

(two, six, twelve, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

06-08-27-34-40-48

(six, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

4-6-8-8

(four, six, eight, eight)

3-8-7-2

(three, eight, seven, two)

9-1-2-3

(nine, one, two, three)

0-7-9-2

(zero, seven, nine, two)

28-34-55-58

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight)

01-15-22-28-41

(one, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

02-03-09-16-22-26

(two, three, nine, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

3-8, Wild: 5

(three, eight; Wild: five)

6-7, Wild: 8

(six, seven; Wild: eight)

1-7-4, Wild: 5

(one, seven, four; Wild: five)

8-3-9, Wild: 8

(eight, three, nine; Wild: eight)

4-3-4-8, Wild: 5

(four, three, four, eight; Wild: five)

4-6-1-7, Wild: 8

(four, six, one, seven; Wild: eight)

8-4-9-4-0, Wild: 5

(eight, four, nine, four, zero; Wild: five)

3-9-7-9-2, Wild: 8

(three, nine, seven, nine, two; Wild: eight)

11-20-21-23-24

(eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

9-3-6-0

(nine, three, six, zero)

0-1-8-2

(zero, one, eight, two)

01-02-03-06-14, Power-Up: 2

(one, two, three, six, fourteen; Power, Up: two)

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

0-6-7

(zero, six, seven)

7-9-8-5

(seven, nine, eight, five)

7-8-1-8

(seven, eight, one, eight)

0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: two)

1-9-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

7-2-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, two, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

0-5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(zero, five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

3-3-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, three, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-9-2-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, nine, two, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

05-07-20-30-34, Bonus: 2

(five, seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: two)

Estimated jackpot: $925,000

03-05-06-09-10-14-16-17-19-21-22-23

(three, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-18-20-22

(five, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-02-03-07-08-09-12-16-18-20-21-23

(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

04-05-08-09-10-11-13-17-19-21-22-23

(four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-09-25-32-33

(two, nine, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three)

5-1-4-3, Sum It Up: 13

(five, one, four, three; Sum It Up: thirteen)

7-1-8-8, Sum It Up: 24

(seven, one, eight, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

0-2-4-8, Sum It Up: 14

(zero, two, four, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

8-8-1-3, Sum It Up: 20

(eight, eight, one, three; Sum It Up: twenty)

3-6-1, Sum It Up: 10

(three, six, one; Sum It Up: ten)

8-0-8, Sum It Up: 16

(eight, zero, eight; Sum It Up: sixteen)

9-5-3, Sum It Up: 17

(nine, five, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)

1-5-8, Sum It Up: 14

(one, five, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

05-06-08-20-30-32-34-37-39-45

(five, six, eight, twenty, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five)

02-04-20-24, Bonus: 14

(two, four, twenty, twenty-four; Bonus: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

02-14-19-20-30

(two, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty)

06-15-23-24-34

(six, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four)

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

4-3-2-2

(four, three, two, two)

4-2-6-6

(four, two, six, six)

1-1-3

(one, one, three)

14-17-18-24-34

(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

12-22-25-29-33-35-37-45-46-49-50-51-55-57-58-63-64-71-73-78

(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-eight)

05-23-30-38-43-48

(five, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

04-11-22-23

(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three)

08-10-11-12-21-23

(eight, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three)

3-0-0

(three, zero, zero)

6-5-7-9

(six, five, seven, nine)

KD-2C-6D-7H-2S

(KD, 2C, 6D, 7H, 2S)

04-09-26-28-32-33, Doubler: N

(four, nine, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

05-14-23-27-30

(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

0-2-4-4

(zero, two, four, four)