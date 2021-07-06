Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Lucky Lines

01-08-10-16-19-21-28-32

(one, eight, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-9-1-1

(three, nine, one, one)

Pick 4 4PM

0-2-1-1

(zero, two, one, one)

Pick 4 7PM

6-5-0-0

(six, five, zero, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

07-20-29-39-43

(seven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Match 6 Lotto

10-26-35-36-46-48

(ten, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

Pick 2 Day

3-1, Wild: 5

(three, one; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8, Wild: 5

(six, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Day

6-3-8, Wild: 5

(six, three, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-4, Wild: 5

(three, two, four; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-4-6, Wild: 5

(two, zero, four, six; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-7-1, Wild: 5

(three, eight, seven, one; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Day

6-1-5-3-0, Wild: 5

(six, one, five, three, zero; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-1-8-0-9, Wild: 5

(two, one, eight, zero, nine; Wild: five)

Treasure Hunt

02-05-10-14-15

(two, five, ten, fourteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-0-3-5

(nine, zero, three, five)

Numbers Midday

9-5-9-7

(nine, five, nine, seven)

Wild Money

08-15-19-24-27, Extra: 22

(eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Extra: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $92,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

10-13-22-28-32, Power-Up: 3

(ten, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-1, FB:

(seven, six, one; FB: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-2, FB: 3

(six, two, two; FB: three)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-1-9, FB:

(three, two, one, nine; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-3-0, FB: 3

(four, three, three, zero; FB: three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-8-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, eight, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

3-3-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, three, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

8-3-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, three, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

3-1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-6-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, two, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-09-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-22-23

(three, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-05-08-09-11-12-13-14-16-19-20-21

(one, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-07-08-10-11-13-14-16-20

(one, two, four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)

Cash 5

07-14-19-26-30

(seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day

7-9-0-3, FIREBALL: 5

(seven, nine, zero, three; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Evening

9-9-8-4, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, nine, eight, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

3-4-0-5, FIREBALL: 9

(three, four, zero, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

5-6-2, FIREBALL: 1

(five, six, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-2, FIREBALL: 7

(one, four, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-4-3, FIREBALL: 8

(four, four, three; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5

01-09-12-23-32

(one, nine, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

7-0-8, FB: 8

(seven, zero, eight; FB: eight)

Pick 3 Night

8-5-0, FB: 6

(eight, five, zero; FB: six)

Pick 4 Day

0-4-8-4, FB: 8

(zero, four, eight, four; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Night

4-6-5-3, FB: 5

(four, six, five, three; FB: five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

9-7-1

(nine, seven, one)

Keno

03-05-07-10-11-22-25-27-34-37-38-41-46-48-51-64-66-71-72-74

(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-18-20-21-22-25

(one, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Daily 3

5-8-1

(five, eight, one)

Daily 4

9-6-8-2

(nine, six, eight, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-08-09-11-13-15-17-18

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-07-08-09-10-14-16-17-18-22

(one, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-9-2

(three, four, nine, two)

SuperCash

13-14-17-22-24-33, Doubler: N

(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-06-26-29-31

(three, six, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

Daily Pick 4

3-4-9-1

(three, four, nine, one)