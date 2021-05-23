Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday: VIRGINIA Bank a Million 03-14-19-29-30-33, Bonus: 36 (three, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three; Bonus: thirty-six) Cash 5 02-20-34-40-41 (two, twenty, thirty-four, forty, forty-one) Pick 3 Day 6-2-7 (six, two, seven) Pick 3 Night 9-3-6 (nine, three, six) Pick 4 Day 7-6-4-9 (seven, six, four, nine) Pick 4 Night 6-2-8-8 (six, two, eight, eight) WASHINGTON Daily Game 0-9-0 (zero, nine, zero) Hit 5 12-28-29-34-41 (twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one) Keno 01-08-20-22-27-28-29-32-37-40-52-54-57-59-63-65-67-69-75-78 (one, eight, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-eight) Lotto 03-22-33-35-36-37 (three, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven) Match 4 13-16-20-23 (thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three) WEST VIRGINIA Daily 3 2-1-1 (two, one, one) Daily 4 4-7-8-5 (four, seven, eight, five) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 03-04-06-07-09-11-13-16-18-20-22 (three, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two) All or Nothing Midday 01-02-05-07-08-11-12-16-17-18-21 (one, two, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 5-8-7 (five, eight, seven) Pick 4 Midday 2-8-2-2 (two, eight, two, two) Megabucks 08-16-22-29-34-42 (eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-two) SuperCash 10-13-20-27-29-35, Doubler: N (ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Doubler: N) Badger 5 06-07-18-26-31 (six, seven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one) Daily Pick 3 4-0-3 (four, zero, three) Daily Pick 4 7-1-8-0 (seven, one, eight, zero)