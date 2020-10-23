Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

06-18-19-25-30

(six, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-5-8

(one, one, five, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-06-10-15-17-18

(five, six, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Daily 3

9-9-1

(nine, nine, one)

Daily 4

7-3-9-5

(seven, three, nine, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-05-06-08-09-10-15-16-18-22

(two, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-9-8

(nine, eight, nine, eight)