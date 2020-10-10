https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/lottery/article/Lottery-State-by-State-15635505.php
Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
06-09-16-18-31
(six, nine, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one)
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
0-7-3-6
(zero, seven, three, six)
04-07-10-17-18-19
(four, seven, ten, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
4-8-5-4
(four, eight, five, four)
01-02-04-07-10-13-17-18-19-20-21
(one, two, four, seven, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
5-2-0
(five, two, zero)
9-4-3-3
(nine, four, three, three)
View Comments