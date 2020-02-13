Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-11-13-22-28

(one, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Pick 3

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-05-11-14-FREE-18-23-25-32

(one, five, eleven, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

Megabucks

01-03-09-27-33-35

(one, three, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Pick 4 1PM

4-0-4-7

(four, zero, four, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

8-0-5-9

(eight, zero, five, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

3-8-5-5

(three, eight, five, five)

Win for Life

20-22-40-43

(twenty, twenty-two, forty, forty-three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-07-31-33-39

(three, seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-07-19-33-34-37

(two, seven, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.14 million

Pick 2 Day

4-6, Wild: 2

(four, six; Wild: two)

Pick 2 Evening

3-7, Wild: 1

(three, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

5-6-9, Wild: 2

(five, six, nine; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-2, Wild: 1

(six, nine, two; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

5-0-3-2, Wild: 2

(five, zero, three, two; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-6-5, Wild: 1

(seven, seven, six, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

7-2-6-2-5, Wild: 2

(seven, two, six, two, five; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Evening

0-3-4-5-8, Wild: 1

(zero, three, four, five, eight; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

03-13-19-21-30

(three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-3-0-9

(seven, three, zero, nine)

Numbers Midday

0-8-7-9

(zero, eight, seven, nine)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

16-20-23-28-36, Power-Up: 5

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six; Power, Up: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-8-8

(four, three, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-7-7

(four, three, seven, seven)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

01-02-10-19-35

(one, two, ten, nineteen, thirty-five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-7-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-1-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, one, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Morning

5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 28

(six, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-8-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(two, eight, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Morning

4-9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Tennessee Cash

01-09-17-26-28, Bonus: 5

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-05-06-08-10-12-15-19-21-23-24

(one, three, five, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-06-07-08-10-11-14-17-19-20-21

(one, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

03-06-07-08-09-11-12-14-15-18-20-21

(three, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

1-4-0-8, FIREBALL: 1

(one, four, zero, eight; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

8-8-8-4, FIREBALL: 4

(eight, eight, eight, four; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Morning

2-2-0-2, FIREBALL: 8

(two, two, zero, two; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Day

2-7-9, FIREBALL: 2

(two, seven, nine; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-5, FIREBALL: 6

(three, six, five; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

3-8-3, FIREBALL:

(three, eight, three; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

12-20-24-27-28

(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-3-8

(one, nine, three, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Daily 4

3-4-2-7

(three, four, two, seven)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-04-06-07-09-11-12-13-16-20-22

(one, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Megabucks

02-04-16-22-45-49

(two, four, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $9.1 million

SuperCash

01-03-19-26-31-36, Doubler: N

(one, three, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-06-21-23-25

(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Daily Pick 3

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

Daily Pick 4

2-9-1-5

(two, nine, one, five)