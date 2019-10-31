Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

Daily 4

7-3-9-2

(seven, three, nine, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-04-06-08-09-11-15-16-17-18-22

(one, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Megabucks

11-29-31-36-43-46

(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

SuperCash

01-06-10-12-16-20, Doubler: N

(one, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-20-25-26-29

(three, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

5-2-4

(five, two, four)

Daily Pick 4

2-5-5-3

(two, five, five, three)