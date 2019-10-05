Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

02-03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-15-22

(two, three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)

SuperCash

01-05-06-26-30-35, Doubler: N

(one, five, six, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-04-15-19-26

(two, four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $37,000

Daily Pick 3

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

Daily Pick 4

7-4-4-0

(seven, four, four, zero)