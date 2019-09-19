Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Daily 4

9-7-2-5

(nine, seven, two, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-17-22

(one, two, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Megabucks

09-32-37-41-45-48

(nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.4 million

SuperCash

04-09-18-21-25-34, Doubler: N

(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

04-05-11-12-20

(four, five, eleven, twelve, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

8-5-6

(eight, five, six)

Daily Pick 4

6-7-3-7

(six, seven, three, seven)