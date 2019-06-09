Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

14-18-21-28-32-36, Bonus: 2

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Bonus: two)

Cash 5 Day

10-11-14-21-23

(ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 5 Night

14-15-25-26-32

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

Pick 3 Night

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

9-1-4-8

(nine, one, four, eight)

Pick 4 Night

4-7-6-0

(four, seven, six, zero)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

Hit 5

04-26-30-36-39

(four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Keno

02-06-07-08-12-20-23-30-34-36-37-44-46-47-48-53-59-68-72-76

(two, six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-six)

Lotto

13-14-15-19-46-49

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-nine)

Match 4

05-14-21-22

(five, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

Daily 4

0-5-2-6

(zero, five, two, six)

WISCONSIN

Megabucks

18-26-28-31-39-44

(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-four)

SuperCash

01-05-10-16-21-38, Doubler: N

(one, five, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

05-07-12-17-31

(five, seven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

Daily Pick 4

6-3-5-0

(six, three, five, zero)