Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
09-24-26-33-36
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six)
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
03-06-10-16-FREE-18-22-26-29
(three, six, ten, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
01-08-09-32-34-36
(one, eight, nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
7-1-0-3
(seven, one, zero, three)
9-9-8-8
(nine, nine, eight, eight)
0-9-7-6
(zero, nine, seven, six)
07-30-40-75
(seven, thirty, forty, seventy-five)
18-19-21-25-36
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
25-31-33-44-48-49
(twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
1-0, Wild: 3
(one, zero; Wild: three)
8-8, Wild: 4
(eight, eight; Wild: four)
8-1-4, Wild: 3
(eight, one, four; Wild: three)
8-9-8, Wild: 4
(eight, nine, eight; Wild: four)
2-1-9-0, Wild: 3
(two, one, nine, zero; Wild: three)
5-9-8-9, Wild: 4
(five, nine, eight, nine; Wild: four)
1-3-4-8-0, Wild: 3
(one, three, four, eight, zero; Wild: three)
3-9-7-7-7, Wild: 4
(three, nine, seven, seven, seven; Wild: four)
03-12-14-21-24
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-2-6-9
(three, two, six, nine)
1-4-4-4
(one, four, four, four)
02-05-10-13-29, Power-Up: 4
(two, five, ten, thirteen, twenty-nine; Power, Up: four)
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
6-1-3
(six, one, three)
3-0-5-1
(three, zero, five, one)
1-9-9-5
(one, nine, nine, five)
10-15-30-33-34
(ten, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
8-3-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, three, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 4
(zero, one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: four)
9-0-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(nine, zero, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-8-1-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, eight, one, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
03-11-16-26-32, Bonus: 1
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Bonus: one)
01-02-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-20-23
(one, two, three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-05-06-10-11-12-14-15-16-22-23-24
(one, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-07-08-09-10-14-16-17-19-21-22-24
(five, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
4-5-9-1, Sum It Up: 19
(four, five, nine, one; Sum It Up: nineteen)
8-7-4-8, FB: 2
(eight, seven, four, eight; FB: two)
7
(seven)
3-8-0-2, Sum It Up: 13
(three, eight, zero, two; Sum It Up: thirteen)
6-9-8, Sum It Up: 23
(six, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
0-6-1, FB: 8
(zero, six, one; FB: eight)
4
(four)
4-3-1, Sum It Up: 8
(four, three, one; Sum It Up: eight)
06-09-16-19-27
(six, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
2-9-2-1
(two, nine, two, one)
3-1-5
(three, one, five)
4-7-6-1
(four, seven, six, one)
04-13-14-26-38-42
(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
08-11-13-16-23-27, Doubler: N
(eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
02-18-19-23-31
(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $17,000
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
0-5-2-2
(zero, five, two, two)