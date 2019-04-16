Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
02-30-32-35-39
(two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
14-15-22-23-39-40
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.18 million
0-1, Wild: 1
(zero, one; Wild: one)
9-0, Wild: 2
(nine, zero; Wild: two)
7-8-8, Wild: 1
(seven, eight, eight; Wild: one)
2-3-5, Wild: 2
(two, three, five; Wild: two)
9-7-8-7, Wild: 1
(nine, seven, eight, seven; Wild: one)
8-3-3-8, Wild: 2
(eight, three, three, eight; Wild: two)
9-1-5-9-2, Wild: 1
(nine, one, five, nine, two; Wild: one)
2-9-1-2-0, Wild: 2
(two, nine, one, two, zero; Wild: two)
07-20-21-28-30
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
0-1-7-7
(zero, one, seven, seven)
3-2-4-2
(three, two, four, two)
02-06-20-24-27, Power-Up: 2
(two, six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
9-7-6-5
(nine, seven, six, five)
7-3-2-2
(seven, three, two, two)
8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
5-8-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, eight, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-6-7-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(six, six, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
4-5-8-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, five, eight, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-9-0-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, nine, zero, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
02-16-27-28-33, Bonus: 1
(two, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Bonus: one)
02-05-06-08-10-11-15-17-21-22-23-24
(two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-07-08-09-10-11-16-18-21-22-24
(three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
04-06-09-10-12-13-14-16-18-19-20-22
(four, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
7-7-2-2, Sum It Up: 18
(seven, seven, two, two; Sum It Up: eighteen)
8-3-7-7, Sum It Up: 25
(eight, three, seven, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
8-2-6-4, Sum It Up: 20
(eight, two, six, four; Sum It Up: twenty)
8-9-2, Sum It Up: 19
(eight, nine, two; Sum It Up: nineteen)
5-0-0, Sum It Up: 5
(five, zero, zero; Sum It Up: five)
6-1-4, Sum It Up: 11
(six, one, four; Sum It Up: eleven)
01-06-07-10-18
(one, six, seven, ten, eighteen)
05-11-14-22-27
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
4-1-3
(four, one, three)
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
7-9-4-9
(seven, nine, four, nine)
8-8-4-7
(eight, eight, four, seven)
01-03-04-14-20-23
(one, three, four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)
8-1-9
(eight, one, nine)
6-9-1-2
(six, nine, one, two)
09-13-23-24-37-39, Doubler: N
(nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
10-12-18-19-28
(ten, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
6-6-7-4
(six, six, seven, four)