Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-30-32-35-39

(two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Match 6 Lotto

14-15-22-23-39-40

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.18 million

Pick 2 Day

0-1, Wild: 1

(zero, one; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

9-0, Wild: 2

(nine, zero; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

7-8-8, Wild: 1

(seven, eight, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-5, Wild: 2

(two, three, five; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

9-7-8-7, Wild: 1

(nine, seven, eight, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-3-8, Wild: 2

(eight, three, three, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

9-1-5-9-2, Wild: 1

(nine, one, five, nine, two; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

2-9-1-2-0, Wild: 2

(two, nine, one, two, zero; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

07-20-21-28-30

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-1-7-7

(zero, one, seven, seven)

Numbers Midday

3-2-4-2

(three, two, four, two)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-06-20-24-27, Power-Up: 2

(two, six, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-6-5

(nine, seven, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-2-2

(seven, three, two, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, three, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

8-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Morning

5-8-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, eight, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-6-7-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(six, six, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

4-5-8-1, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, five, eight, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Morning

6-9-0-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, nine, zero, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Tennessee Cash

02-16-27-28-33, Bonus: 1

(two, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Bonus: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-05-06-08-10-11-15-17-21-22-23-24

(two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-07-08-09-10-11-16-18-21-22-24

(three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-06-09-10-12-13-14-16-18-19-20-22

(four, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

7-7-2-2, Sum It Up: 18

(seven, seven, two, two; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Daily 4 Evening

8-3-7-7, Sum It Up: 25

(eight, three, seven, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

Daily 4 Morning

8-2-6-4, Sum It Up: 20

(eight, two, six, four; Sum It Up: twenty)

Pick 3 Day

8-9-2, Sum It Up: 19

(eight, nine, two; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-0, Sum It Up: 5

(five, zero, zero; Sum It Up: five)

Pick 3 Morning

6-1-4, Sum It Up: 11

(six, one, four; Sum It Up: eleven)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-06-07-10-18

(one, six, seven, ten, eighteen)

Cash 5 Night

05-11-14-22-27

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Day

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

Pick 3 Night

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Pick 4 Day

7-9-4-9

(seven, nine, four, nine)

Pick 4 Night

8-8-4-7

(eight, eight, four, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-04-14-20-23

(one, three, four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Daily 3

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

Daily 4

6-9-1-2

(six, nine, one, two)

WISCONSIN

SuperCash

09-13-23-24-37-39, Doubler: N

(nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

10-12-18-19-28

(ten, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Daily Pick 3

0-8-4

(zero, eight, four)

Daily Pick 4

6-6-7-4

(six, six, seven, four)