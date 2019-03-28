Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-9-9-7

(two, nine, nine, seven)

Numbers Midday

0-9-1-4

(zero, nine, one, four)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-11-14-24-32, Power-Up: 4

(nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-3

(four, three, three)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-3-3

(nine, five, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-0-6

(seven, zero, zero, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

4-9-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-6-2-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, six, two, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Midday

3-1-0-0, Lucky Sum: 4

(three, one, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: four)

Cash 4 Morning

7-6-3-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, six, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Tennessee Cash

06-14-24-30-32, Bonus: 4

(six, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

05-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-19-22

(five, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

03-07-08-11-13-16-17-18-19-21-23-24

(three, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

05-08-10-14-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-23

(five, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

5-3-8-0, Sum It Up: 16

(five, three, eight, zero; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Daily 4 Evening

1-3-5-5, Sum It Up: 14

(one, three, five, five; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Daily 4 Morning

7-2-2-6, Sum It Up: 17

(seven, two, two, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Day

1-5-8, Sum It Up: 14

(one, five, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-4, Sum It Up: 11

(three, four, four; Sum It Up: eleven)

Pick 3 Morning

1-9-7, Sum It Up: 17

(one, nine, seven; Sum It Up: seventeen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

09-10-13-17-29

(nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-1-5

(nine, three, one, five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

Daily 4

9-1-2-2

(nine, one, two, two)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

4-3-3

(four, three, three)

Daily Pick 4

5-8-3-3

(five, eight, three, three)