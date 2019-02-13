Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-09-13-15-16

(one, two, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen)

Daily 3

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

Daily 4

5-7-4-7

(five, seven, four, seven)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JH-KS-8C-2D-6S

(JH, KS, 8C, 2D, 6S)

SuperCash

08-09-15-21-22-39, Doubler: N

(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

04-06-10-15-16

(four, six, ten, fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Daily Pick 3

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

Daily Pick 4

6-6-2-6

(six, six, two, six)