Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
01-02-09-13-15-16
(one, two, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
5-7-4-7
(five, seven, four, seven)
JH-KS-8C-2D-6S
(JH, KS, 8C, 2D, 6S)
08-09-15-21-22-39, Doubler: N
(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
04-06-10-15-16
(four, six, ten, fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
6-6-2-6
(six, six, two, six)
