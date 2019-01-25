Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

05-18-29-32-35

(five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-04-10-38-42-49

(two, four, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $840,000

Pick 2 Day

8-5, Wild: 1

(eight, five; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

9-2, Wild: 3

(nine, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

8-3-9, Wild: 1

(eight, three, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-8, Wild: 3

(five, seven, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-4-9, Wild: 1

(two, zero, four, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-4-1, Wild: 3

(two, four, four, one; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

2-0-7-9-9, Wild: 1

(two, zero, seven, nine, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

3-5-9-6-6, Wild: 3

(three, five, nine, six, six; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

06-09-16-17-20

(six, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-7-4-7

(two, seven, four, seven)

Numbers Midday

2-8-8-6

(two, eight, eight, six)

Wild Money

07-13-15-18-35, Extra: 31

(seven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

07-09-13-24-30, Power-Up: 2

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-9-1

(three, five, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-3-6

(two, four, three, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, one, four; Lucky Sum: six)

Cash 3 Morning

0-1-4, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, one, four; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 4 Evening

0-3-8-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, three, eight, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

4-3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-08-09-12-16-19-21-22-23-24

(one, two, six, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-08-11-13-15-16-17-19-21-22-24

(three, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-06-10-11-13-18-19-20-23

(one, two, four, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

6-5-2-9, Sum It Up: 22

(six, five, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

Daily 4 Evening

9-2-5-4, Sum It Up: 20

(nine, two, five, four; Sum It Up: twenty)

Daily 4 Morning

1-8-6-8, Sum It Up: 23

(one, eight, six, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-9, Sum It Up: 16

(zero, seven, nine; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-3, Sum It Up: 7

(one, three, three; Sum It Up: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-0-0, Sum It Up: 4

(four, zero, zero; Sum It Up: four)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

10-12-16-23-25

(ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Cash 5 Night

10-19-28-30-31

(ten, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Night

1-3-7

(one, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

8-9-0-5

(eight, nine, zero, five)

Pick 4 Night

2-3-1-6

(two, three, one, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

Keno

02-04-06-10-14-16-17-29-31-32-34-39-41-42-47-49-58-60-67-79

(two, four, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)

Match 4

03-10-14-24

(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-04-06-09-18-25

(two, four, six, nine, eighteen, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Daily 4

9-8-8-5

(nine, eight, eight, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KH-KS-2C-5C-3H

(KH, KS, 2C, 5C, 3H)

SuperCash

06-10-11-19-33-35, Doubler: N

(six, ten, eleven, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

11-19-22-23-28

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Daily Pick 3

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

Daily Pick 4

4-8-1-9

(four, eight, one, nine)