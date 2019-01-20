Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-20-26-31-33

(two, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Pick 3

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-09-15-FREE-17-24-25-30

(four, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Pick 4 10PM

7-3-8-2

(seven, three, eight, two)

Pick 4 1PM

3-6-5-8

(three, six, five, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

1-4-6-9

(one, four, six, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

3-8-5-1

(three, eight, five, one)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-16-26-29-35

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-09-19-22-32-41

(seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

Pick 2 Day

6-7, Wild: 1

(six, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

8-5, Wild: 2

(eight, five; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

7-5-5, Wild: 1

(seven, five, five; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-1, Wild: 2

(one, one, one; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-8-0, Wild: 1

(two, seven, eight, zero; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-1-1, Wild: 2

(one, zero, one, one; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-4-7-3, Wild: 1

(three, two, four, seven, three; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

0-2-8-0-3, Wild: 2

(zero, two, eight, zero, three; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

02-05-13-24-30

(two, five, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-6-0-0

(one, six, zero, zero)

Numbers Midday

9-7-8-6

(nine, seven, eight, six)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-07-24-25-34, Power-Up: 2

(one, seven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-5-6

(nine, nine, five, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-7-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, seven, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

2-6-3-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, six, three, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-08-12-16-23

(three, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three)

Cash 5 Night

05-06-10-23-33

(five, six, ten, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

Pick 3 Night

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-7-5

(three, five, seven, five)

Pick 4 Night

8-9-4-3

(eight, nine, four, three)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

8-5-7

(eight, five, seven)

Keno

01-03-04-09-14-20-27-28-29-31-42-44-46-49-54-64-66-69-77-78

(one, three, four, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

Match 4

04-07-17-21

(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-one)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QD-7C-9H-7S-10S

(QD, 7C, 9H, 7S, 10S)

SuperCash

06-10-18-33-37-38, Doubler: N

(six, ten, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-10-14-16-20

(one, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Daily Pick 3

9-0-8

(nine, zero, eight)

Daily Pick 4

2-8-5-2

(two, eight, five, two)