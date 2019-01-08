Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

10-14-23-24-26

(ten, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Pick 3

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-05-10-15-FREE-19-23-25-31

(three, five, ten, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

Megabucks

01-03-19-23-39-41

(one, three, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Pick 4 1PM

8-7-8-7

(eight, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

5-9-7-8

(five, nine, seven, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

5-3-7-6

(five, three, seven, six)

Win for Life

07-20-30-43

(seven, twenty, thirty, forty-three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-05-12-26-37

(three, five, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-15-17-22-38-46

(seven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

Pick 2 Day

1-3, Wild: 6

(one, three; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

9-3, Wild: 8

(nine, three; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-2-9, Wild: 6

(one, two, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-6, Wild: 8

(three, one, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-7-9, Wild: 6

(five, one, seven, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-0-2, Wild: 8

(four, seven, zero, two; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

3-1-3-2-0, Wild: 6

(three, one, three, two, zero; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

5-0-8-9-3, Wild: 8

(five, zero, eight, nine, three; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

05-06-07-22-29

(five, six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $104,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-1-5-3

(zero, one, five, three)

Numbers Midday

6-9-8-3

(six, nine, eight, three)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

18-24-25-28-35, Power-Up: 3

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

Pick 4 Evening

8-1-5-3

(eight, one, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-8-0

(five, eight, eight, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-2-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

7-7-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, seven, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, three, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

2-8-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(two, eight, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Midday

8-0-1-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, zero, one, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Morning

7-5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 27

(seven, five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Tennessee Cash

05-18-22-29-30, Bonus: 2

(five, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty; Bonus: two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

06-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-21-22-23

(six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-07-08-09-15-16-18-20

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-07-09-10-11-14-18-22-24

(one, two, four, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-8-1-5, Sum It Up: 23

(nine, eight, one, five; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Evening

9-7-0-1, Sum It Up: 17

(nine, seven, zero, one; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Daily 4 Morning

0-1-9-9, Sum It Up: 19

(zero, one, nine, nine; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-6, Sum It Up: 19

(nine, four, six; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-0, Sum It Up: 12

(five, seven, zero; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Morning

2-1-9, Sum It Up: 12

(two, one, nine; Sum It Up: twelve)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-04-09-31-33

(two, four, nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

09-19-22-27-28

(nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

Pick 3 Night

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-2-1

(one, one, two, one)

Pick 4 Night

3-0-5-8

(three, zero, five, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

07-11-12-14-16-22

(seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

Daily 4

3-3-8-3

(three, three, eight, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QH-6C-7C-7D-4S

(QH, 6C, 7C, 7D, 4S)

SuperCash

11-26-27-28-32-34, Doubler: N

(eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-14-17-26-27

(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $17,000

Daily Pick 3

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

Daily Pick 4

3-8-8-6

(three, eight, eight, six)