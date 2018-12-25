Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

07-09-10-26-35

(seven, nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Pick 3

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-15-FREE-17-22-27-32

(four, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Megabucks

09-10-12-20-26-37

(nine, ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Pick 4 1PM

5-7-6-3

(five, seven, six, three)

Pick 4 4PM

6-1-4-0

(six, one, four, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

0-6-9-4

(zero, six, nine, four)

Win for Life

07-09-27-35

(seven, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

14-15-16-40-42

(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-17-18-29-33-38

(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Pick 2 Day

4-0, Wild: 7

(four, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

4-6, Wild: 3

(four, six; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

4-1-1, Wild: 7

(four, one, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-6, Wild: 3

(one, eight, six; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

3-6-2-6, Wild: 7

(three, six, two, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-3-7, Wild: 3

(zero, six, three, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

2-9-3-6-5, Wild: 7

(two, nine, three, six, five; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

9-7-6-5-7, Wild: 3

(nine, seven, six, five, seven; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

01-06-10-15-29

(one, six, ten, fifteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-9-3-3

(nine, nine, three, three)

Numbers Midday

5-8-4-6

(five, eight, four, six)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

16-22-33-34-35, Power-Up: 2

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-2-6

(one, six, two, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-0-9

(six, nine, zero, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

1-4-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, four, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

8-5-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, five, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

4-9-2-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, nine, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Cash 4 Midday

8-6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, six, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

0-7-9-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(zero, seven, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Tennessee Cash

11-23-25-28-31, Bonus: 1

(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Bonus: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-06-09-11-12-14-15-17-18-19-21-24

(two, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-08-11-12-13-14-17-18-20-22-23

(one, four, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-05-09-10-11-12-15-16-21-22-23-24

(two, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

2-1-5-1, Sum It Up: 9

(two, one, five, one; Sum It Up: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

7-9-7-9, Sum It Up: 32

(seven, nine, seven, nine; Sum It Up: thirty-two)

Daily 4 Morning

7-5-7-9, Sum It Up: 28

(seven, five, seven, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

6-8-6, Sum It Up: 20

(six, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-4, Sum It Up: 9

(five, zero, four; Sum It Up: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

4-5-7, Sum It Up: 16

(four, five, seven; Sum It Up: sixteen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-13-14-17-25

(four, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five)

Cash 5 Night

01-06-08-13-31

(one, six, eight, thirteen, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 3 Night

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

Pick 4 Day

1-2-3-2

(one, two, three, two)

Pick 4 Night

5-6-9-1

(five, six, nine, one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

08-16-17-18-21-22

(eight, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 3

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Daily 4

4-6-4-2

(four, six, four, two)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AD-2C-8C-10C-9S

(AD, 2C, 8C, 10C, 9S)

SuperCash

02-10-13-27-28-33, Doubler: N

(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

05-10-21-23-28

(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Daily Pick 4

1-1-8-5

(one, one, eight, five)