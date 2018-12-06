Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

Daily 4

2-2-4-4

(two, two, four, four)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KH-4D-9D-7H-6S

(KH, 4D, 9D, 7H, 6S)

Megabucks

14-23-27-38-39-47

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

SuperCash

03-16-24-33-34-38, Doubler: Y

(three, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

20-21-22-23-30

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

Daily Pick 4

4-1-1-2

(four, one, one, two)