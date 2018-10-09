Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

15-21-28-35-36

(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 3

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-12-15-FREE-18-22-26-29

(three, eight, twelve, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

Megabucks

23-34-36-42-44-47

(twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven)

Pick 4 1PM

3-9-9-7

(three, nine, nine, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

5-3-0-4

(five, three, zero, four)

Pick 4 7PM

9-8-2-8

(nine, eight, two, eight)

Win for Life

12-25-66-75

(twelve, twenty-five, sixty-six, seventy-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-10-15-25-33

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-16-37-38-45-49

(eight, sixteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 2 Day

6-9, Wild: 9

(six, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8, Wild: 3

(six, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

9-5-9, Wild: 9

(nine, five, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-6, Wild: 3

(five, four, six; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-8-0, Wild: 9

(two, seven, eight, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-3-4-5, Wild: 3

(five, three, four, five; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

4-5-7-6-0, Wild: 9

(four, five, seven, six, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

5-6-2-7-1, Wild: 3

(five, six, two, seven, one; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

07-10-11-14-22

(seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-3-8-6

(two, three, eight, six)

Numbers Midday

6-7-7-8

(six, seven, seven, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-08-14-23-31, Power-Up: 4

(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-6-6

(three, five, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-5-8

(four, zero, five, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-1-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, one, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

2-7-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Morning

4-5-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, five, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-6-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, nine, six, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

8-0-8-3, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, zero, eight, three; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

6-4-6-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, four, six, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-05-07-09-10-11-14-16-20-22-24

(two, four, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

06-09-10-13-14-15-17-20-21-22-23-24

(six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-06-09-10-11-13-14-21-22-23-24

(one, three, six, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-1-4-0, Sum It Up: 8

(three, one, four, zero; Sum It Up: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

1-1-3-9, Sum It Up: 14

(one, one, three, nine; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Daily 4 Morning

7-8-0-8, Sum It Up: 23

(seven, eight, zero, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

2-2-7, Sum It Up: 11

(two, two, seven; Sum It Up: eleven)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-5, Sum It Up: 7

(one, one, five; Sum It Up: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

2-6-6, Sum It Up: 14

(two, six, six; Sum It Up: fourteen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

01-18-22-24-28

(one, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Cash 5 Night

04-06-14-20-23

(four, six, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

Pick 3 Night

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Pick 4 Day

1-2-7-0

(one, two, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Night

5-8-0-7

(five, eight, zero, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-08-14-15-19-22

(three, eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Daily 4

4-1-3-3

(four, one, three, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AD-JS-10D-6S-8S

(AD, JS, 10D, 6S, 8S)

SuperCash

05-16-17-18-31-38, Doubler: Y

(five, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

01-02-04-24-25

(one, two, four, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Daily Pick 3

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

Daily Pick 4

4-2-6-2

(four, two, six, two)