Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-2-1-4

(zero, two, one, four)

Numbers Midday

3-4-2-2

(three, four, two, two)

Wild Money

01-10-18-31-34, Extra: 29

(one, ten, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $41,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-05-08-31-35, Power-Up: 2

(one, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-7-2

(five, four, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-9-2

(three, seven, nine, two)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-9-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Midday

4-3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

7-4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-04-09-10-11-12-13-14-21-22-23-24

(three, four, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-05-06-09-12-13-17-19-21-22

(one, two, four, five, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

07-08-11-12-14-15-16-18-20-22-23-24

(seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

5-5-9-6, Sum It Up: 25

(five, five, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

Daily 4 Evening

7-0-6-7, Sum It Up: 20

(seven, zero, six, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)

Daily 4 Morning

0-4-2-8, Sum It Up: 14

(zero, four, two, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Day

7-1-8, Sum It Up: 16

(seven, one, eight; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-8, Sum It Up: 10

(one, one, eight; Sum It Up: ten)

Pick 3 Morning

1-2-6, Sum It Up: 9

(one, two, six; Sum It Up: nine)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

05-13-16-20-29

(five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

Pick 4 Day

8-3-3-8

(eight, three, three, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-10-11-20-23-25

(one, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

Daily 4

1-1-3-7

(one, one, three, seven)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

3-8-8

(three, eight, eight)

Daily Pick 4

1-4-9-0

(one, four, nine, zero)