Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-09-13-FREE-19-24-28-30

(one, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Megabucks

04-14-34-41-44-46

(four, fourteen, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six)

Pick 4 1PM

2-7-2-1

(two, seven, two, one)

Pick 4 4PM

3-5-0-5

(three, five, zero, five)

Pick 4 7PM

1-3-0-7

(one, three, zero, seven)

Win for Life

01-16-19-51

(one, sixteen, nineteen, fifty-one)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

19-24-25-30-40

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-07-18-31-32-41

(two, seven, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Pick 2 Day

5-5, Wild:

(five, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

0-5, Wild: 6

(zero, five; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

9-8-5, Wild:

(nine, eight, five; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-9, Wild: 6

(four, two, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-2-9, Wild:

(one, three, two, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-1-6, Wild: 6

(four, six, one, six; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

6-9-7-0-8, Wild:

(six, nine, seven, zero, eight; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

0-3-2-4-5, Wild: 6

(zero, three, two, four, five; Wild: six)

Treasure Hunt

02-03-05-10-13

(two, three, five, ten, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-4-3-9

(zero, four, three, nine)

Numbers Midday

1-8-4-7

(one, eight, four, seven)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-11-28-29-31, Power-Up: 2

(five, eleven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-3-8

(seven, zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-8-9

(six, two, eight, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-2-1, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, two, one; Lucky Sum: four)

Cash 3 Midday

0-4-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

7-4-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, four, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

7-9-5-1, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, nine, five, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 4 Midday

1-2-4-6, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, two, four, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Morning

4-0-8-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, zero, eight, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-05-07-12-13-14-18-19-20-21-22

(two, three, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-05-06-07-09-11-16-17-19-21-24

(one, four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-07-10-11-15-16-20-21-22-23

(one, two, three, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

6-4-6-2, Sum It Up: 18

(six, four, six, two; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Daily 4 Evening

0-8-0-2, Sum It Up: 10

(zero, eight, zero, two; Sum It Up: ten)

Daily 4 Morning

0-0-7-5, Sum It Up: 12

(zero, zero, seven, five; Sum It Up: twelve)

Pick 3 Day

7-7-0, Sum It Up: 14

(seven, seven, zero; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-7-3, Sum It Up: 14

(four, seven, three; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Morning

3-5-1, Sum It Up: 9

(three, five, one; Sum It Up: nine)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-04-14-31-33

(two, four, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

7-2-9

(seven, two, nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-9-0-9

(zero, nine, zero, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-08-14-15-19-21

(five, eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Daily 3

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

Daily 4

2-2-3-7

(two, two, three, seven)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KC-7C-9C-3H-4H

(KC, 7C, 9C, 3H, 4H)

SuperCash

02-03-04-13-23-31, Doubler: N

(two, three, four, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-07-09-16-23

(two, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

Daily Pick 3

1-6-4

(one, six, four)

Daily Pick 4

7-8-3-8

(seven, eight, three, eight)