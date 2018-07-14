Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-06-10-12-16-18

(four, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen)

Daily 3

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

Daily 4

6-8-2-4

(six, eight, two, four)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JS-4C-9C-6D-10H

(JS, 4C, 9C, 6D, 10H)

SuperCash

06-08-16-29-38-39, Doubler: N

(six, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-07-09-16-23

(one, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-three)

Daily Pick 3

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

Daily Pick 4

3-6-0-3

(three, six, zero, three)